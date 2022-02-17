THE GIBRALTAR CRYPTO ART ISLAND POWERED BY WISE.ART EUROPE’S FIRST NFT ART FAIR
We are taking this opportunity to focus on true Crypto Art for the discerning NFT art investor and collector in an exclusive Crypto Art Island experience highlighting world-renowned NFT artists.”XAPO BANK, ONE GRAND CASEMATES SQUARE, GIBRALTAR, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crypto Art Island and WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, AI, Blockchain and IoT company, today announced that they will join forces at the Crypto Art Island event, which takes place in Gibraltar, from April 29 to May 4, 2022. During the event, some of the world’s most innovative NFT art created by leading artists will be auctioned on WISeKey’s entrusted NFT platform, WISe.ART.
— Joëlle Dinnage
Crypto Art Island is the first European NFT art fair focussed on crypto art featuring a ‘phygital’ or hybrid physical and digital art platform focussed exclusively on digital work. For six days, one of Gibraltar’s most iconic buildings, the Xapo Bank, will be converted into an incredible immersive viewing experience showcasing the most exciting and collectable NFT art in the world.
The flagship headquarters of the Xapo Bank, set within the solid limestone walls of the former British army barracks in Gibraltar’s old town in the shadow of the famous rock, will house a unique collection of artworks from a carefully chosen selection of leading crypto artists.
The striking investment and collection pieces will be presented for sale on extra-large, high tech NFT screens specifically designed by Tokenframe, the official NFT Display Partner for Crypto Art Island and the first company to offer NFT ownership authentication devices linked to the users’ Web3 wallets. Tokenframe patented NFT displays, system and app are the only products on the market that offer this feature, making it a major advantage to have their frames on display in April.
The NFTs will be auctioned throughout the exhibition on the new entrusted NFT platform, WISe.ART, a fully-fledged platform secured by WISeKey technology ensuring an authenticated and signed version of the actual digital asset, providing proof of ownership, provenance and a set of smart contracts Terms & Conditions describing future use and monetisation streams.
In launching Crypto Art Island, co-founder Joëlle Dinnage, award-winning entrepreneur, international art dealer, art fair director, and founder of the prestigious Tokyo International Art Fair says: “The NFT art market is booming and interest has never been higher. We are taking this opportunity to focus on true Crypto Art for the discerning NFT art investor and collector in an exclusive Crypto Art Island experience highlighting world-renowned NFT artists.”
“It will be the event of the year, held in singular location, where Xapo Bank brings the best of both worlds, uniting stability of traditional banking and a seamless portal into the future of money - Crypto Currencies. Don’t miss it,” she says.
Seamus Rocca, CEO of Xapo Bank adds: "We are very excited to host this event at our award-winning offices in Gibraltar and are very proud to showcase what all the amazing artists taking part in the event have to offer. We couldn't think of a better way to open the doors of our Xapo offices to the public than with this event."
Co-founder of Crypto Art Island and international art dealer from Spain, Pedro Terol adds, “We have put together an impressive line-up of top artists for this first European NFT art fair and are excited to be able to announce some of the headliners already.”
JAVIER ARRÉS (Spain) - Is one of the most recognized crypto-artists worldwide, a pioneer nominated winner of the London Art Biennale 2019 and the Illustrator People Choice Award Creativepool 2017 among other awards. Andalusian, based in Fuerteventura, he is known for his hyper detailed works, his cities, intricate machines and his Visual Toys, impossible fantasy gif-arts. Among his clients are the most important collectors as well as The New York Times, The NFL, Corriere della Serra and more. His NFTs works sold exceeds one million dollars.
GALA MIRISSA (Spain) - One of the greatest digital artists of the 21st century born in Barcelona. She is an exclusive NFT artist for the next Hollywood Film “FRESH KILLS”, directed by Jennifer Esposito. Gala also designed ultra-rare Freedom NFTs for the film by 300.000 dollars. She was named by BeInCrypto on International Women’s Day 2021 as one of the three most influential Hispanic women in the cryptocurrency industry who are using NFT (non-fungible token) technology and is amongst the top sales in the rank list of NFT by CryptoArt.io. Gala has created the first NFT for ELLE magazine and it appeared on the cover last month. Much more to come from Gala who continues her road to success. She will be exhibiting exclusive NFTs at the Crypto Art Island event, a sure sign of ample investment opportunities at the show.
And 20 other world renowned NFT artists will be exhibiting.
Crypto Art Island takes place at Xapo Bank, One Grand Casemates Square, Gibraltar, GX11 1AA from Saturday, April 30 through to Wednesday, May 4, from 10am to 6pm CET daily.
There will be a VIP opening on Friday, April 29, 2022 from 6pm to 9pm CET.
To find out more, apply for a VIP invitation or submit work as an NFT artist please contact: info@cryptoartisland.com or visit: https://cryptoartisland.com/
