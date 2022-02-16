Tejjy Inc. Addressing Operational Challenges with Connected Construction Technology
Connected construction sets up the AEC sector for a new era of robust collaboration, transparency and control, along with data-driven decision-making.
To ensure smooth operation through connected construction sites, our BIM engineers create a structured workflow, integrating data and ensuring apt information to project stakeholders.”WASHINGTON DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, USA, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technology has always proved to be a savior for an industry ridden with delays and cost overruns. Construction – being one of the largest industries in the world encompasses about 13% of the global GDP. Tejjy Inc. – a competent BIM service provider in USA is addressing the operational challenges of the construction sector with connected construction technology, integrating project elements, automated processes and streamlined workflow. Since the complete connectivity with connected technology is poised to transform the construction sector, all stakeholders are on the same page.
Starting from feasibility and building design to project handover and facility operations, Tejjy Inc. helps Architectural, Engineering & Construction (AEC) professionals to visualize what’s happening in various parts of USA.
Sukh Singh, the Vice President of Tejjy Inc. said: “To ensure smooth operation through connected construction sites, our BIM engineers create a structured workflow, integrating data and ensuring apt information to project stakeholders.”
Benefits of Connected Construction:
• Enhanced collaboration amongst people, processes & information using AR, VR, AI & Robotics
• IoT integrated AI enables predictive logistics for improving workers’ safety
• Optimized inventory for reducing wastage & costs
• Allow instant support and guidance, connecting construction sites to the main office
• Make faster and more informed decision making according to real-time data
Digital Technologies Making Construction More Connected:
• IoT Sensors Playing a Significant Role
• Augmented Reality Finding a Niche
• Robots Gaining Momentum in Construction
• 5G Connectivity with Ultra-Fast Speed
Data Driving Efficiency in Dynamic Construction Ecosystem:
Through connected construction, a dynamic, ecosystem gets empowered by data and analytics. All stakeholders, including consultants, building contractors and suppliers work together on the same page. The construction ecosystem includes various procurement systems for various elements of the building project. Design consultants work directly for clients, where the ecosystem encompasses different stakeholders, including contractors, suppliers and subcontractors. Inaccurate budget and subcontractor schedules consist of the prime reasons for the delay in the construction projects. A single source of truth gets created through real-time project data, minimizing time spent on information or checking accurate information. The centralized, cloud-based dashboard connected site facilitates pulling data from every aspect of a project. Correct drawings or 3D data from a building information model are easily accessed by all team members, while version comparison and overlay tools enable easy integration.
Process of Transforming the AEC Industry with Connected Construction
Connected construction sets up the Architectural, Engineering and Construction sector for a new era of robust collaboration, transparency and control, along with data-driven decision-making. All modifications affect the daily operations of the construction companies, shifting the whole approach to create and manage construction projects in several ways. Whether it's risk minimization, quality collaboration or providing certainty around time, connected construction remains an automated workflow. And the novel technology would continue to rule the AEC industry.
Building Future with Connected Construction:
Connected construction sites effectively turn the sector into a platform for technological innovation and making a substantial improvement to IT infrastructure. 5G connectivity is already landing in some markets and unlocking new levels of site efficiency. In heavy equipment manufacturing, connectivity enables machines to operate remotely from different countries. The progress facilitates high-risk activities on sites that face extreme weather conditions. Connected sites speed up the use of autonomous vehicles. Data collected through autonomous construction vehicles and wearable technology get leveraged for trend-level overviews of incidents with team productivity, performance and weather conditions at the site. The enhanced level of intelligence around building improves building support by reducing the impact on the climate. Starting from integrating teams, catalyzing productivity or breaking down silos, there’s always the rise of new technologies, transforming the delivery technique of the built world.
There’s no doubt that the age of the connected construction site has dawned, and the buildings we live in shape cultures, governing the impact of the planet. To know more, schedule an appointment with one of the competent BIM engineers of Tejjy Inc. at 202-465-4830 or info@tejjy.com. If you want to get more details take a look at the technology article.
