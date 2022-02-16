Asia Pacific To See Highest Growth Rate in Air Traffic Control Equipment Market in the coming Years
EINPresswire.com/ -- Air Traffic Control Equipment Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis By Offering (Services, Software), Device Type (Cameras, Radar Devices), Airspace (ATCT, ARTCC), End User and By Geography
The Global Air Traffic Control Equipment Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. The air traffic control equipment is used to manage the airspace traffic; a service provided by ground-based air traffic controllers through the pilots is guided to manage the airline or aircraft and ensure the safety of the aircraft. The use of air traffic control is very necessary for airspace services, as it will avoid collision between different aircraft. The military/defence aircraft segment is expected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Military air traffic controllers are responsible for ensuring that no unauthorized planes enter restricted airspace near combat zones - this includes monitoring civilian flights that could pose as threats by accident (due to navigation errors) and preventing them from entering these zones without permission. Air traffic control is used in military aircraft for several purposes. One of the most common missions that air traffic controllers are assigned to during wartime operations is searched and rescue, which involves directing aircraft over a specific area where someone has been reported lost or downed. Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest market share owing to the growing passenger traffic, increasing air travel in the region due to reductions in airfares, and the growth in the number of people who could afford air travel. North America is projected to have the highest CAGR due to a large number of airports in the United States and Canada that are installing new ATC equipment for air traffic management.
Some of the key players profiled in the Air Traffic Control Equipment Market include Harris Corporation, BAE Systems PLC, Cobham, Thales Group, Indra Sistemas, Raytheon Company, Aeronav Inc., Searidge Technologies, Aquila Air Traffic Management Services, SAAB AB, Advanced Navigation & Positioning Corp and Northrop Grumman Corp.
