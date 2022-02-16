Cancer Commons Launches Free Educational Webinar Series
Inaugural event, “Breast Cancer Treatment Trends for 2022,” to be held on March 2nd
This series is part of my mom's legacy and an extension of her desire to help others in a similar position”MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cancer Commons, a nonprofit organization empowering advanced cancer patients, today announced a new webinar series focused on the latest evidence-based information for those affected by advanced or metastatic cancer. The series kicks off with Breast Cancer Treatment Trends for 2022, hosted on March 2, 2022 at 12:00 PM PT / 3:00 PM ET.
— Caitlin Looney Landeserg
Breast cancer is the second most pervasive cancer for women, with the second highest rate of cancer mortality . In the first webinar of the series, Cancer Commons’ Chief Scientist Emma Shtivelman, PhD, will be joined by former JAMA Editor and Editor at Large for Medscape and Cancer Commons Editor in Chief George Lundberg, MD, as they discuss cutting-edge options and trends in breast cancer treatment.
The conversation offers an opportunity for cancer patients, survivors, caregivers, and medical professionals to understand the latest significant advancements in treating metastatic breast cancer, engage in the discussion and get their questions answered by Cancer Commons’ experts at no cost.
This is the inaugural event in the Pat Looney Educational Series for Client Empowerment, a quarterly series focused on providing critically needed education and highly requested information to the cancer-impacted community.
“When my mom discovered Cancer Commons during her triple negative treatment plan, she became armed with the information to advocate for herself and take control, which was a powerful and important shift,” says Caitlin Looney Landesberg. “Because of the vital role Cancer Commons played in my mom’s proactive fight against her advanced cancer, she evangelized this valuable service to as many people as possible. This series is part of her legacy and an extension of her desire to help others in a similar position.”
Future webinars in the series will focus on caregiver needs, as well as exciting and significant developments related to other types of cancer.
To register for the Breast Cancer Treatment Trends for 2022 webinar and others in the series, please visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_b3nOKbB4RbuO9F7a0wddvQ.
About Cancer Commons
Cancer Commons, a patient-centric nonprofit, features compassionate experts who build relationships with advanced cancer patients and caregivers to create personalized action plans. Their nurse navigators, PhD scientists, and national experts consult the latest, most-promising research to identify, explain, and help patients access their best-possible diagnostic and treatment options—so everyone feels confident they’ve left no stone unturned. For more information visit www.cancercommons.org
About This Is Water
This is Water foundation was started in 2019 by Stuart and Caitlin Landesberg to further support medical and environmental organizations that are recognized as game-changers in their field. The Pat Looney Educational Series for Client Empowerment was underwritten in honor of Caitlin’s mother, Pat Looney, who never lost hope, thanks to incredible advancements she learned about throughout her cancer journey.
