1st Korea Blockchain Conference- Panel 1: Blockchain Technology, Development, Innovation & Opportunity
Driving blockchain innovations.SEOUL, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Korea Blockchain Conference (KBCC) was held at the Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas Grand Ballroom on the 15th February 2022.
KBCC was conceptualized and curated to help the growth and development of the blockchain industry. The event helps to let the South Korean audiences know more about the technology and also bringing foreign talents to share their experiences with the local.
The opening session was given by HS88 Chairman Kim Ho-seong. The session ended with a video congratulatory speech by Won Hee-ryong, a member of the People's Power, and Lee Sang-ki, the Korean representative of the World Blockchain Organization (WBO).
Hoon-ki Park, Secretary General of the Busan Blockchain Industry Association, and Hyung-joong Kim, a special professor at the Graduate School of Information Security at Korea University have also shared their insights.
There are numerous foreign blockchain experts who participated in the event too. The panel titled Blockchain Technology, Innovation And Opportunity. The panel is led by Jenny Zheng (ByBit, NFT BD Lead), Anndy Lian (Big One Exchange, Chairman), Davy Goh (Passion VC, CEO), and Joe Lu (Origin Storage, Partner) , and Hwang Byung-sun (Big Bang Angels, CEO).
“As an exchange operator and investor, the main driver for blockchain technology is utility. There are better use cases as we progress. The integrated of Web 3.0, gamefi and NFT help to related with more people and allow new blood into the business. Meme coins are also another trend that cannot ignore. Their communities are the real assets in time to come.” Anndy Lian, Chairman of BigONE Exchange said.
Jenny Zheng, the business development lead of by Bybit NFT marketplace also mentioned in the panel that Korea has always been a very powerful country in the field of entertainment & gaming industries and Bybit is looking for more opportunities to work with good Korean projects in those fields. “NFT is surely a trend that you cannot ignore. More and more companies are getting on. Do not be a late adopter.”
“I am in the fund management business and there is a strong demand and interest in blockchain technology investment. We need to quickly fill up the gaps and start to explain what is blockchain to the traditional players. If we can get them to understand what this technology can do, we will see more funds flowing into the industry.” Davy Goh, CEO of Passion Venture Capital explained.
The global blockchain market is currently about 2,000 trillion won and has achieved explosive growth in blockchain-related industries such as exchanges, blockchain companies (Defi, NFT, Metaverse, etc.). However, the domestic blockchain industry is undergoing regulatory enforcements such as special tax laws and taxation before entering the system, and general investors are not protected by policies that do not have clear guidelines. In order to improve this and help all parties to understand this industry, KBCC will continue to hold international conferences in the future with the aim to aid the development of the blockchain industry.
