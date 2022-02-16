Beverly Hills Wellness and Aesthetics Announce Grand Opening with Renowned Italian Plastic Surgeon Dr. Silvian Stanciu

Deborah Alessi and Dr. Stanciu

Beverly Hills Wellness and Aesthetics Announces Grand Opening And The Addition of Internationally Known Italian Plastic Surgeon Dr. Silvian Stanciu

“Beverly Hills Aesthetic and Wellness provides the ultimate progressive treatments found not only in the most exclusive clinics in Beverly Hills but right here in Dubai.” — Deborah Alessi

Dubai’s new beauty center delivers rejuvenation, replenishment and revitalization.

Deborah Alessi, world-renowned serial entrepreneur and philanthropist, is proud to announce the grand opening of Beverly Hills Wellness and Aesthetics, along with the new addition of Dr. Silvian Stanciu to the clinic’s roster. Dr. Stanciu, a European board-certified plastic surgeon, has more than 10 years of experience in Italy, Romania, and the United Arab Emirates. Beverly Hills Wellness and Aesthetics, located in Dubai at the FIVE Palm Jumeirah. has searched the world to provide leading beauty treatments, innovative procedures, and top-tier spa services all under one roof. Starting in February, various top surgeons will visit monthly, offering the most advanced treatments and surgical procedures provided by Dr. Stanciu and others. Beverly Hills Wellness Aesthetics, synonymous with luxury, beauty, and innovation, guarantees an unmatched experience for Dubai’s elite clientele.

Additionally, Alessi is also the founder of Beverly Hills IV Therapy with locations in Beverly Hills, the Maldives, and more locations coming soon to the UK. She also founded Face Forward International, which provides reconstructive surgery for victims of human trafficking, domestic violence, and other violent crimes. Alessi has already raised millions of dollars to help women globally experience life-changing surgeries. Dr. Stanciu and Alessi plan to gift more reconstructive surgeries to those seeking to rebuild their lives.

Dr. Stanciu specializes in aesthetic procedures such as Botox, fillers, mesotherapy, bio-revitalization, threads lift, and non-invasive facelift treatment like Profound needles radiofrequency, laser therapy, and vascular laser therapy- spider veins. Additionally, he performs cosmetic surgeries such as ultrasound-assisted liposuction, abdominoplasty, and breast surgery. Another one of Dr. Stanciu's specialties is reconstructive microsurgery – hand surgery. His extensive clientele can be attributed to his gentle and compassionate approach to caring for them. His patients’ safety is his number one priority and he doesn’t recommend surgery if they don’t need it.

Alessi notes, “Women worldwide are seeking inner and outer beauty and a new level of total wellness. We no longer settle for reactive treatments only, but rather look at our whole selves including specialty IV treatments and minimally invasive procedures for the continued youthful and healthy glow. Beverly Hills Aesthetic and Wellness provides the ultimate progressive treatments found not only in the most exclusive clinics in Beverly Hills but right here in Dubai.” Beverly Hills Wellness and Aesthetics will provide an exquisite experience that many are excited to try!

visit: WWW.BHWAA.COM

About Dr. Silvian Stanciu

Dr. Stanciu is a caring and results-oriented plastic surgeon, with a gentle yet thorough approach, advanced aesthetic skills, and extensive training. His comprehensive abilities make his patients the center of his attention. His specialties are plastic surgery, reconstructive microsurgery and aesthetic medicine.

He received his Bachelor’s Degree in Medicine from Carol Davila University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Romania. He has a Master’s Degree in Health System Management from the University of Hospital in Bucharest, Romania, where he also received specialized certificates in Plastic Surgery and Reconstructive Microsurgery.

He is a Member of the Romania Academic Society of Plastic Surgery and Reconstructive Microsurgery, the Romania Association of Plastic Surgeons, the Romania Board of Physicians; and the Provincial Order of Surgery Doctors and Dentists in Italy.

