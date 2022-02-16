CyberSecurity Expert Joseph Steinberg Joins WonderKey Collective’s Advisory Board

WonderKey Collective Inc., a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, is proud to announce Joseph Steinberg, as a new member of the WonderKey Advisory Board.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WonderKey Collective, a non-profit organization that delivers computers to students who would otherwise lack access to such critically-important technology, is proud to announce that renowned cybersecurity expert, Joseph Steinberg, has joined its Advisory Board.

Mr. Steinberg brings to WonderKey Collective his decades of experience as both a cybersecurity expert witness and as a cybersecurity advisor to businesses and governments around the world. The author of various books including Cybersecurity for Dummies and the official study guide from which many Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) study for their certification exams, Steinberg is one of only 28 people worldwide to hold the suite of advanced information security certifications, CISSP, ISSAP, ISSMP, and CSSLP, indicating that he possesses a rare, robust knowledge of information security that is both broad and deep. Steinberg, who has led firms in the cybersecurity industry for over 25 years, is also cited in well over 500 United States patent filings related to cybersecurity inventions.

Steinberg recently discussed his motivation for joining the WonderKey Collective, explaining to the public that “We Americans, who are privileged to live in the richest and most successful country in human history, are somehow allowing millions of our own children to lack reliable access to the technology that they absolutely need in order to learn how to succeed in the world that they will inherit. Even worse – we are doing this at the same time that we, as a nation, throw out many millions of pieces of usable technology every year – devices that, if they were to reach the hands of needy children rather than the mounds of garbage dumps, could literally transform people’s individual lives and our collective societal existence for the better, as well as better, protect the environment. I am, therefore, both delighted and honored to join WonderKey Collective, and to do what I can to help them achieve its noble goals.”

Mr. Steinberg’s expertise in cybersecurity makes him well-suited to advise the WonderKey Collective on matters related to cybersecurity, cyber law, and online safety. WonderKey Collective is honored to call upon Mr. Steinberg as a key advisor as it continues to collect and distribute technology to foster youth throughout the United States and to guide recipients in the safe use of that technology.

For more information about the WonderKey Collective, or to make a contribution that will be used to help bring technology to children who desperately need it for educational purposes, please visit WonderKeyCollective.com.

For more information about Joseph Steinberg, or about his cyber security expert witness and cybersecurity advisor services, please visit JosephSteinberg.com.

About WonderKey Collective Inc.

WonderKey Collective exists to narrow the digital divide by providing hardware, Internet access, and various other essentials for foster, emancipated, and homeless youth throughout the United States. WonderKey Collective Inc. is a 501(C)(3) charitable nonprofit organization.