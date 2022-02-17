PregAppetit Simplifies What to Eat During Pregnancy
PregAppetit, an online pregnancy nutrition service, provides customized plans for a healthy diet for pregnancy
We have simplified the process so that moms will find it less stressful and easier to ensure they are eating healthy during this important time.””STONY POINT, NEW YORK, US, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the most common concerns one has during pregnancy is what to eat. It’s important to eat a healthy diet for pregnancy, but not everyone agrees on what a healthy diet is, or knows how to fit it into their lifestyle and preferences. One company, PregAppetit, is taking the guesswork out of it and offering women a fully customized plan that includes what to eat during their pregnancy, along with other tools to help navigate the experience successfully.
“Most people find it stressful and confusing to figure out what to eat during pregnancy,” explains Dan Caglione, co-founder of PregAppetit. “That’s why my wife and I started this service. We have simplified the process so that moms will find it less stressful and easier to ensure they are eating healthy during this important time.”
Caglione and his wife founded the company together and today have a team of medical professionals who work on creating a winning pregnancy nutrition program. The service keeps the process easy, by offering three plans to choose from, starting from $99 per month. The plans come with 30-60 minutes of one-on-one virtual time with a registered dietician, a personalized meal guidance plan, a daily food journal, accountability check-ins, and a review of all lab work to help personalize a nutrition plan, goal setting, and more.
According to the National Institutes of Health, nutrition is more important than ever when you're pregnant. There are more important nutrients that are needed during that time to ensure that the baby develops and gains weight. Some of the important special nutrition needs during pregnancy include folic acid, iron, calcium, and vitamin D. Eating a healthy diet for pregnancy can help ensure a successful pregnancy.
“We have helped many women determine what to eat when pregnant,” added Caglione. “It’s a special time, and you want to make sure that you are not missing anything along the way.”
In addition to providing support and customized healthy diet plans for pregnancy, PregAppetit also provides postpartum weight loss plans. The plans help to optimize the mother’s health, as well as the baby’s. PregAppetit also offers a pregnancy cookbook called Safe & Nutritious Recipes for You and Your Baby. It can also help with fertility, healthy weight gain, preeclampsia, nausea, anemia, food aversions and cravings, constipation, postpartum depression, breastfeeding assistance, heartburn, high blood pressure, gestational diabetes, and more. To get more information, visit the site at: https://www.pregappetit.com/.
About PregAppetit
Founded by Dan and Daniela Caglione, PregAppetit has a team of health professionals who aim to help women with customized healthy diet plans for pregnancy. They help women determine what to eat when they are pregnant, so they protect their health and the health of their baby. The service offers multiple options to choose from, with packages that offer tools and information for a healthy pregnancy. To get more information, visit the site at: https://www.pregappetit.com/.
