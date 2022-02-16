Qardcoin Token first E-commerce crypto able transfer real world assets into Metaverse
EINPresswire.com/ -- Qardcoin is patented solution that raises new standards in terms of E-commerce buying experience with crypto tokens using blockchain payment gateway, decentralized merchant credibility and unique AI product review system.
This team has big plans, among other things is also new way of doing worldwide door to door delivery. Qardcoin plans to be central node to all offline and online merchants connecting them on their platform and delivering customer unique buying experience with lowest prices and lowest crypto fees.
Qardcoin will allow every merchant to connect to their blockchain enabled e-commerce marketplace and offer their products on that platform. They will be easily integrated in Qardcoin Network through crypto connectors and different API’s.
How will they connect virtual metaverse world with real world ?
Idea behind is to interface generally large retailers in worldwide buying website, every client will be able to purchase real world items and virtual worlds items through Qardcoin Pay and they will be able to do it for the best price possible with smallest fee.
People that love shopping experience will be able to visit Qardcoin Space Portal and create virtual instance of themselves, that virtual instance will be able to go through virtual shopping mail and try on clothes and other items like in the real world. This will be not only the best solution in the world of pandemic but also it is expecting to skyrocket sales because it will be easier and faster than in the real world.
This is especially interesting to sports brands like Adidas, Nike, Reebok as well as some other brands and they are competing for their place in virtuals malls that are prepared to be launched by Qardcoin team.
Qardcoin Token announcement earlier this month was about first round of grabbing capital for their plans. They gathered more than $30 millions.
Over two hundred big investors took part in private presale leading with JPMorgan, Alibaba, Adidas, Nike, Zara, founder of Pantera Capital Dan Morehead and many more. Some investors name we cant disclose because they signed NDA.
ICO presale is planned for February 2022. For more information please check their website. https://qardcoin.com/
Perry J. Lowe
Qardcoin
