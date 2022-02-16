AG Kaul Issues Statement on Assembly Joint Resolution 107

MADISON, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul released the following statement regarding today’s passage of Assembly Joint Resolution 107, relating to pretrial release in Wisconsin.

“The constitutional amendment the Assembly passed today, while a small step in the right direction, doesn’t do nearly enough to strengthen Wisconsin’s pretrial system and protect public safety.

“Rich people who commit serious crimes, drug kingpins, and gang leaders shouldn’t be able to pay their way out of jail before trial simply because they have access to money. When people charged with serious crimes present a danger to the public, they should be detained pretrial.

“Based on my experience as a federal prosecutor, I encourage the legislature to look to the federal system for pretrial detention as a model. In my view, that system is both better at protecting public safety and fairer than Wisconsin’s system.

“We can and should do more to strengthen our pretrial system.”