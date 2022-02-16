Submit Release
Apparel Brand California Cowboy Opens Distribution & Fulfillment Center in Windsor, Ontario Canada

Innovative Après Athleisure Retailer Expands to Increase Consumer Accessibility

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovative apparel creator California Cowboy has opened a new Distribution & Fulfillment Center in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. Due to increasing demand from the Canadian consumer market, California Cowboy’s expansion into the region will provide more accessible services to its growing customer base.

The brand’s unique après athleisure product portfolio appeals to a clientele looking to make the most out of real-life moments while making social connections. The company’s California inspired outdoor lifestyle designs resonate with Canadian customers which, currently, represent California Cowboy’s largest market outside of the United States.

Prior to the launch of California Cowboy’s Canadian Distribution and Fulfillment Center, Canadian customers encountered retail barriers including additional shipping costs, slower shipping times, and challenges in order tracking. The new Ontario based facility will give customers access to products at cost (CAD), better shipping, and free returns. A Canadian presence is projected to increase company awareness, product sales and retail earnings.

According to Drew Clark, California Cowboy Founder & CEO, “We’re excited to launch in Canada as the market has proven to be a good one for our brand. Our Canada specific Distribution and Fulfillment site will offer a better customer experience as we can offer free, faster shipping with no costly import taxes as well as free returns. Having additional ground operations in Canada will enable more effective work with other brands, retailers, and the influencer community. As a brand that is backed by Canadian investors, we’re excited in many ways to open shop up North!”

Canadians are invited to shop California Cowboy’s assortment of products at https://canada.californiacowboy.com/. For more information on California Cowboy go to https://shop.californiacowboy.com or in-person at 1841 Polk Street San Francisco, CA 94109.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA COWBOY

Established in 2016 by Founder & CEO, Drew Clark, San Francisco based California Cowboy celebrates California’s rebelious and free-thinking “Cowboy” culture with product design concepts inspired by a love of California’s leisurely, outdoor, and active lifestyle. Created for "Social Cowboys" across the globe, California Cowboy focuses on creating gear that promotes good time experiences styled for authentic end-user connections outside a digital landscape. By blending tech savvy features that encourage real-life conversation, California Cowboy is designed for après-ski, après-surf, music festivals, poolside days and beach-night bonfires with a following that knows their way around the outdoors, and around an IPA. https://shop.californiacowboy.com

Hunter Marvel
Magic Hour PR
+1 415-722-8456
