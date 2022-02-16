Submit Release
02/15/2022

Statement FROM DPH And CSDE Regarding School Guidance

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Feb. 15, 2022

 

CONTACT:               Chris Boyle, DPH Director of Communications

                                 (860) 706-9654 – christopher.boyle@ct.gov

 

                                    Eric Scoville, CSDE Director of Communications

                                    (860) 424-1988 – eric.scoville@ct.gov

 

Statement From The Connecticut Department Of Public Health And

Connecticut State Department Of Education Regarding School Guidance

 

HARTFORD, Conn. —The Connecticut Department of Public Health and the Connecticut State Department of Education today announced that they are in the process of providing public health guidance for Connecticut’s schools in response to decreasing levels of COVID-19 in the state and in advance of the planned Feb. 28 elimination of the statewide school mask requirement.

 

On Feb. 28, the determination on whether to require masks in schools will be made at the local level.

The guidance will advise schools on how to manage COVID-19 safely as part of a routine disease prevention model and will be posted in the coming days.

 

The goal of this model is to support schools as they continue in-person learning with as few disruptions as possible. Once the guidance is finalized, it will be shared with all districts and schools throughout the state’s extensive network of superintendents, school medical advisors, school nurses, local school board members, local health directors, and others who make up the school ecosystem.

 

The school guidance will be posted at portal.CT.gov/DPH and portal.ct.gov/SDE. 

-30-

Statement From DPH And CSDE Regarding School Guidance

