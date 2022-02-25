MIAMI'S FROST SCHOOL OF MUSIC PRESENTS WORLD PREMIERE OPERA "THE LEOPARD" MARCH 5 & 6, 2022

Metropolitan Opera baritone Kim Josephson leads an all-star cast in the title role of "The Leopard"

Based On Il Gattopardo, One Of The Greatest Literary Works Of The 20th Century Later Adapted To A Feature Film Considered One Of The Top Films Ever Made

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THE LEOPARD

Music by Michael Dellaira

Libretto by J. D. McClatchy

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY-- MARCH 5 and 6, 2022

South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center

10950 SW 211 St. Cutler Bay, FL 33189

786-573-5300/ SMDCAC.ORG

Showtime: 3:00 PM

Based On Il Gattopardo, One Of The Greatest Literary Works Of The 20th Century Later Adapted To A Feature Film Considered One Of The Top Films Ever Made Starring Burt Lancaster, Claudia Cardinale and Alain Delon, and Winner of the Prestigious Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival

• MET OPERA Baritone Kim Josephson joins star colleagues Robynne Redmon, Frank Ragsdale, and Kevin Short, with the rising students of the Frost

Opera Theater

• World Renowned Maestro Gerard Schwarz Conducts the Frost Symphony Orchestra

• Alan Johnson, Music Director

• Jeffrey Buchman, Stage Director

With South Florida establishing itself as one of the premiere performing arts destinations in the world, it is befitting that an important work is having its world premiere in the Magic City. An opera adapted from one of the great novels of the 20th century has awarded its debut to the world-renowned artist faculty and gifted students of the Frost Opera Theater and Frost Symphony Orchestra of the Frost School of Music at the University of Miami. With members of its faculty led by Metropolitan Opera baritone Kim Josephson in the title role and 9-time Emmy Winning internationally renowned Maestro Gerard Schwarz conducting the Frost Symphony Orchestra, the world premiere of the opera, THE LEOPARD will take place March 5 and 6, 2022 at the South Miami Dade Cultural Arts Center; 10950 SW 211 St. Cutler Bay, FL 33189. Showtime for both shows is 3:00 PM. For tickets call 786-573-5300 or visit SMDCAC.ORG.

Set in Sicily in the year 1860, the opera is told through the eyes of Don Fabrizio Corbera, Prince of Salina (also known as the Leopard). Known for his commanding personality, he is a member of an impoverished Sicilian aristocracy soon to be obsolete. Now facing a society in upheaval, he is forced to choose between decay and progress, and between the downfall of the nobility and the future of his family.

This highly anticipated opera, THE LEOPARD is the third and last collaboration between Michael Dellaira and American poet, librettist, and literary critic J. D. McClatchy. Dellaira completed the score in February 2018, just two months before McClatchy’s death. He is also the first composer granted operatic rights to The Leopard in over 50 years. The opera was commissioned by American Opera Projects, with funds provided by the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation and the Paul Underwood Charitable Trust.

About The Book & Movie

Il Gattopardo became the top-selling novel in Italian history. Considered one of the most important novels in modern Italian literature, Il Gattopardo won The Strega Prize, which is Italy’s highest award for fiction. In 1963, director Luchino Visconti turned the novel into an award-winning film starring Burt Lancaster, Claudia Cardinale, and Alain Delon. The film debuted later that year at the Cannes Film Festival where it won the prestigious Palme d’Or. The masterpiece garnered two Academy Award nominations and won three Golden Globe Awards. British Film Institute has named it the 57th greatest film of all time.