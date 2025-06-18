Radio Evolve : A New Streaming Radio Station Celebrating Indie Artists Debuts June 18, 2025

Indie Music Artists Rule the Radio Airwaves on Radio Evolve:

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The indie music scene will rule the SoCal airwaves with the launch of Radio Evolve, a dynamic streaming radio station dedicated to spotlighting the voices of emerging and established indie artists, both local to Santa Barbara and worldwide. The announcement was made by Jeremiah D. Higgins, Founder and Director of Programming for Evolve Entertainment Network and Evolve Radio, who brings ten years of experience in radio, podcast broadcasting, and talk show production to Radio Evolve.

Currently, the Evolve Entertainment Network produces: The Jeremiah Show, celebrating ten years on air featuring Pop Culture, Music Icons, & Food Gods; The Arwen Lewis Show, featuring indie musician gold; The Mike Gormley Show, featuring the world’s biggest rock stars for the past 50 years; and The Kimi Kato Show, featuring current Japanese music artists and showcasing the colorful world of Japan with Co-Host Jeremiah. The EEN shows are broadcast on Radio Candy Media in Los Angeles on Radio Candy Radio; in New York City on Soul of Indie; in Philadelphia on Alt Philly Rocks; Boston on Alt Radio Rocks; in London on KOR Radio Rocks and Belter Radio London; in Somerset on Pop Radio U.K. and coming soon on CKMS 102.7 FM in Ontario, Canada. The shows are also featured on Pantheon Podcasts. Partnerships include Music Connection Magazine, Radio Candy Media, East West Media, Surprise Studio, and Cuzen Matcha Worldwide.

Honorary guests have included John Cleese, Dennis Miller, Anne Heche, Jon Lovitz, Mariel Hemingway, Rosanna Arquette, Steve Guttenberg, Danny Trejo, Corin Nemec, Michael McDonald, Chris Hillman (The Byrds), Jeff “Skunk” Baxter (Steely Dan, The Doobie Brothers), Miles Copeland (Sting, The Police), from Bravo’s Top Chef winners Brooke Williamson (Triple Threat with Bobby Flay) and Melissa King (HULU Tasting Wild), Erin French (The Lost Kitchen), NBC’s The Voice: artists like Girl Named Tom.

New talk shows premiering on Radio Evolve are Michele Kawamoto Perry’s Expressions of Leadership, The Gary Dranow Show, Michael Beck and Jay Ashton’s Off The Menu FM, The Late Night Restaurant Show, and morning wake-up to jazz artists from BIRDLAND Mornings with Jeremiah and LIVE at The Lost Chord Guitars Residency every Wednesday night, hosted by Chris Pelonis.

At the heart of Radio Evolve is a commitment to music and indie artistry. The station’s programming will offer an eclectic mix of fresh sounds, diverse genres, and authentic storytelling through its original talk-show programs, making it the ultimate destination for fans eager to discover new talent and immerse themselves in the world of indie musicianship."Our mission with Radio Evolve is to create a space where indie artists of all kinds can thrive, share their voices, and connect with audiences worldwide," says Jeremiah D. Higgins. "We believe in the power of music and authentic storytelling to inspire and to evolve our lives, and we're excited to bring that vision to life and share it on the airwaves."

About Jeremiah D. Higgins

Before he became a broadcaster, Jeremiah spent over 35 years in the hospitality industry, developing and opening more than 200 music venues, hotels, nightclubs, restaurants, bars, quick-service restaurants (QSRs), and retail stores.

A few of the diverse building projects include Mick Fleetwood’s Fleetwood’s on Front Street in Maui, Santa Monica Seafood’s retail stores, the Pueblo Bonito Hotel in Mexico, and the Cabo Wave Hotel in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. He served as an advisor for Tyrese Gibson’s restaurant-bar concept and has advised past restaurant owners who have appeared on Gordon Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares.

Radio Evolve - Broadcasting From The Heart of Santa Barbara to the World!

