Notice of Request for Applicants - Clean Energy DC 2.0

DOEE is seeking eligible entities to submit an application to develop, through a community-based process that engages and educates the public and relevant stakeholder groups, a new and updated clean energy plan for the District of Columbia (CEDC 2.0). This process will produce a transformational but actionable policy roadmap that decarbonizes the District of Columbia’s energy systems in the building, transportation, and energy sectors. The amount available for the project is at least $450,000 for one entity.

Beginning February 11, 2022, the full text of the Request for Applications (RFA) is available in the attachments section below.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

- Download from the attachments below.

- Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA 2022-2119EA” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is March 18, 2022. The online application must be time stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due. E-mail the completed application to [email protected].

Eligibility: All the checked institutions below may apply for this grant:

  • Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) determinations;
  • Government agencies;
  • Universities/educational institutions; and
  • Private Enterprises.

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected].

