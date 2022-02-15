Non-Profit Organization Shares Top Priorities of Healthcare Executives
2022 HCEG Top 10 is the 15th annual list from HealthCare Executive Group and drives research, presentation, and networking events.
One word has changed our healthcare world: COVID! The pandemic has forced dramatic changes at an unprecedented pace upon all healthcare organizations.”SALT LAKE CITY, UT, USA, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over 130 senior-level executives from health plans, health systems, care providers, and technology partner organizations voted on the top 10 critical focus areas impacting their organizations in the new year.
The HealthCare Executive Group (HCEG), a 34-year-old non-profit networking and leadership organization of executives, presented HCEG Network members with a list of 21 focus areas compiled from annual member input, events held throughout 2021, previous HCEG Top 10 lists, and industry research. These senior healthcare leaders then selected and ranked ten items representing priorities for 2022. This multi-step, month-long process resulted in the HCEG Top 10 priorities for 2022:
1. Cost: Prices, Profits, & Transparency
2. Consumerism: Aligned, Centered, & Engaged Healthcare
3. Accessibility: Primary Care, Points of Service, & Care Transformation
4. Delivery: Transforming to Achieve the Quadruple Aim
5. Health: Individual, Population, & Public Health
6. Digital: Value-Creating Technologies & Tools
7. Leadership: Talent, Strategy, & Workplace Environment
8. Payment: Value-Based, Collaborative, & Equitable
9. Data: Liquidity, Interoperability, & Analytics
10. External: Policy, Governmental, & Non-Traditional Entities
Foundational Areas Survive While Pandemic Brings New Priorities into Focus
“One word has changed our healthcare world: COVID!” noted HCEG Executive Director Ferris W. Taylor. “The pandemic has forced dramatic changes at an unprecedented pace upon all healthcare organizations. New challenges have superseded previous priorities while the importance of other areas have changed. While costs, consumerism, and accessibility remain at the top, it’s clear that addressing social determinants on a personalized, holistic and population-wide basis using value-creating, digital technologies are key focus areas. The leadership, talent, and working environment needed to address healthcare’s priorities have become a priority in and of itself.”
Ferris added: “In listening to HCEG Network members, the remaining focus areas are considered foundational priorities applicable across the entire healthcare delivery ecosystem. For example, while clearly an important area to stay on top of, Privacy & Security dropped just outside this year's top ten priorities. Having the Top 10 list helps us focus our thought leadership discussion, events, and networking opportunities for the coming year.”
Basis for Additional Research and Collaboration
HCEG will be kicking off the 11th annual Industry Pulse, a more in-depth dive into specific focus area topics of the 2022 HCEG Top 10. Healthcare leaders across the nation will be invited to participate in this research that backdrops and contrasts additional insight and their own perspectives. Ferris Taylor added: “The 2022 HCEG Top 10 and coming Industry Pulse research list identifies something (or many things) that every healthcare professional can do in the next year to improve the industry we work in. We’re excited to engage with members of the HCEG Network including our partners in the coming year.”
About HealthCare Executive Group
The HealthCare Executive Group is a national network of healthcare executives and thought leaders who come together as a group to navigate the strategic and tactical issues facing their organizations. HCEG provides a platform for its members and partners to promote healthcare innovation, technology, and the development of lifelong professional relationships. Originally chartered as the Managed Care Executive Group (MCEG), the HealthCare Executive Group (HCEG) was founded in 1988 by executives looking for a forum where the open exchange of ideas, opportunities for action, collaboration and transformational dialogue could freely ensue, especially with respect to the annually identified HCEG Top 10 opportunities, challenges and issues all members face.
For more information on HCEG and the 2022 HCEG Top 10, visit our website at www.hceg.org, follow us on Twitter at @HCExecGroup and connect with us on LinkedIn. Contact HCEG at info@hceg.org and 978-219-9105
