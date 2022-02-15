Dr. Dane’s Kitchen Introducing First All-Natural Line of Authentic Vietnamese Lemongrass Chili Sauces
Pre-ordering starts February 15, General sale begins February 22DALLAS , OH, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Dane’s Kitchen is announcing the launch of an all-natural line of authentic, flavorful Vietnamese lemongrass chili sauces, just in time for National Sauce Month in March. From February 15th through February 22nd, curious foodies and hot sauce enthusiasts can pre-order exclusively at drdaneskitchen.com to be among the first to try the limited batch run. Anyone who pre-orders will also earn 15% off a future order.
“We prioritize flavor over everything and are excited to offer the first all-natural line of authentic Vietnamese lemongrass chili sauces,” said the creator and founder, Dr. Dane Hoang. “From top-to-bottom, every jar is rich and full of chopped garlic, red chili flakes and heat from Thai chili peppers that is well balanced by zesty lemongrass. It’s our take on the chili sauce craze – inspired by our native city of Huế – that motivated us to create a bold-tasting, crave-worthy condiment that is not overly oily, dried out or inedibly hot.”
Dr. Dane’s Kitchen’s Lemongrass Chili Sauce comes in two bold flavors, each tailored for the consumer’s demand for epic tasting experiences:
• Authentic Vietnamese Lemongrass Chili Sauce (8 oz): Rich. Zesty. Spicy. Umami. A Huế-style Vietnamese “Mắm Ruốc Ớt Sã Sa Tế” made with chopped garlic, lemongrass, chili flakes, salted shrimp paste and Thai chili peppers.
• Vegan Authentic Vietnamese Lemongrass Chili Sauce (8 oz): A Huế-inspired Vietnamese Ớt Sã Sa Tế without shrimp paste, but flavored with flaked sea salt.
Dr. Dane’s Kitchen’s website and social media will feature unique recipes and ways to enjoy the lemongrass chili sauces with meats, seafood, vegetables, pizza and even donuts. Hoang added, “The infused flavors from lemongrass, chili and fresh spices add a distinct personality, turning any dish into a thrilling and aromatic experience. We’re excited to offer this new line of sa tế that dares to cross all culinary boundaries to liven up dishes around the world.”
The new lemongrass chili sauces join the Dr. Dane’s Kitchen suite of authentic Vietnamese traditional and vegan dipping sauces to round out their offering of Huế-style condiments. A portion of the profits from each sale benefit the Kids 4 Smiles organization and their work to improve communities, schools and the environment.
For more information and to order online, visit www.drdaneskitchen.com. Dr. Dane’s products are also available at Dallas retailers Bistro B, Hiep Thai Food Store, The New Truong Nguyen Market, Hong Kong Market Place, and Hiep Phong BBQ.
About Dr. Dane’s Kitchen
Dr. Dane’s Kitchen offers authentic, all-natural Vietnamese and vegan dipping sauces along with other Huế-style condiments that cross all culinary boundaries, delivering a savory, spicy kick to dishes all over the world. All products are handcrafted and locally made in Dallas, Texas by Dr. Dane Hoang. All sales benefit the Kids 4 Smiles organization.
