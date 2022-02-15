Submit Release
To His Excellency Mr. Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of the Federal Republic of Germany

AZERBAIJAN, February 15 - 15 february 2022, 16:05

Dear Mr. President,

I cordially congratulate you on the occasion of your re-election as the President of the Federal Republic of Germany.

This year, we will mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Germany. The political dialogue we have achieved at the bilateral level, as well as the mutually beneficial cooperation established in a number of areas over this period serve the interests of our countries and our two peoples.

I believe that through our joint efforts, our interstate relations and fruitful cooperation will continue to develop and expand in both bilateral format and within the framework of the European Union.

I wish you the best of health, happiness and success in your responsible activity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 15 February 2022

To His Excellency Mr. Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of the Federal Republic of Germany

