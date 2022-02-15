Stonehill Releases Their Simplified Guide to Design Thinking

Stonehill is pleased to announce the release of their newly developed “Simplified Guide to Design Thinking”.

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stonehill is pleased to announce the release of their newly developed “Simplified Guide to Design Thinking”. The guide teaches teams how to use Design Thinking to arrive at human-centric solutions using a proven-to-work sequence of canvases and tutorials. The free guide is now available for download on the Stonehill website.

The Stonehill guidebook is perfect for organizations interested in learning about Design Thinking. It easily walks teams through a practical application of Design Thinking tools. Canvases and corresponding tutorials include an Empathy Map, Customer Journey Map, Problem Statement Exercise, The Five Whys, Rapid Ideation, as well as bonus tutorials for a Strategy Map and Sprint Plans. Stonehill compiled these canvases based on the way they leverage Design Thinking in their own client engagements.

Design Thinking is an empathy-based problem-solving methodology that results in practical, cost-effective, and innovative solutions. This process places human needs as the priority in every step of brainstorming. Design Thinking provides effective solutions for business problems while enhancing customer and employee experiences. Design Thinking is a 5-step process: Empathize, Define, Ideate, Prototype, and Test.

“This guidebook is a really unique tool for anyone who wants to learn about Design Thinking,” said Doug Pace, CEO of Stonehill. “We use these canvases in our everyday practices so it’s exciting to share them with everyone.”

About Stonehill:

Stonehill is the world's leading strategy and innovation consultancy. We leverage Design Thinking to help the world's most interesting brands identify opportunity, create change, and accelerate growth. We fill the void between a creative agency and a business consultant acting as the R&D, design, training, marketing, and program management team for our clients. Our projects have explored the future of the workforce, finance, retail, healthcare, hospitality, and education. We have increased customer satisfaction, created exponential revenue, and touched the lives of millions. Stonehill was recognized in 2019 as the United States Chamber of Commerce Emerging Business of the Year and in 2021 as Insight Magazine Design Leader of the Year.