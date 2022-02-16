PATRIZIA FIANDRINI: Parisian atmospheres with "Adelante Collection" for Spring: Summer 2022

The testimonial Eleonora Cuccu wears one of the evening dresses from Patrizia Fiandrini's "Adelante collection"

Eleonora Cuccu, already testimonial 2021/22, wore ten items in the catalog, told in an excellent way in the official video clip produced by Studio Del Vecchio

Parisian atmospheres with Adelante Collection for Spring: Summer 2022” — Alexander Davies

ITALY, ROME, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rearranging ideas after the forced break of the last two years for Patrizia Fiandrini was not very difficult according to the effectiveness of her "Adelante Collection" with which she signed the long-awaited return of Lignée maternelle of the "Maison de mode" located on the outskirts of Perugia .

In this press release, the "story" of his Spring / Summer 2022 is enriched with French terms that in a not too subliminal way express the sensations and atmospheres of the Parisian "Salons de mode" of good memory.

The story of the Umbrian stylist, assisted in her projects by her sister Paola, is double-tracked in that for over 30 years she has been working as a façon on behalf of leading international fashion brands and for about 5 years she has been producing and promoting her own brand by adopting a strategic line deliberately alien to ordinary canons.

Apart from exceptions, mainly calibrated to deal with different markets and sensibilities (Rome, Ischia, Palermo, Catania and New York), the designer tends to desert the institutional catwalks preferring official video clips produced for each collection.

The network, in fact, is a historical memory and a valid archive for observing the creative path of the designer who summarizes the brand's proposal in coherence with her own language without ever indulging in easy commercial influences.

Eleonora Cuccu, already testimonial 2021/22, wore ten items in the catalog, told in an excellent way in the official video clip produced by Studio Del Vecchio and shot by Filmmaker Federico Mancuso.

The model, made up and combed by the explosive Tony Prosia, has well interpreted the mission set by the designer who, elaborating classic lines according to her style and creativity, has collected the emotion of elegance in a proactive key towards the several generations.

The Castello Cenci Bolognetti was the perfect setting for the sets of the entire collection whose rooms, enriched by extraordinary frescoes, perfectly harmonized with important lines and fabrics such as Tulle, embroidered with sequins, with pearls and glittered with feathers, Satin, Plissè , Satin, Georgette and Crepe.

We look forward to knowing the future plans of the Maison Fiandrini which, after New York, impacted with the pandemic alert by limiting production to the Daily lines and which with "Adelante" clearly transmits a message of optimism and determination that has always distinguished the irrepressible character of the designer .

Adelante Collection 2022 - Spring/Summer by Patrizia Fiandrini