Louis Armand Paulin’s newly released “The Meaning of 53” is a wonderful digest that explains the real meaning of life
“The Meaning of 53” from Book Vine Press author Louis Armand Paulin is a life-changing handbook that is designed to change the readers’ perspective in life.
You were meant to read this book. My best hope is that you are inspired by my story to know why you are here and to know the truth. Knowing the truth will change your entire life perspective.”PALATINE, IL, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The Meaning of 53”: a spiritual journal that aims to demonstrate that God can unveil the mysteries of one’s life through the use of the most basic and ubiquitous instruments of time: numbers and letters. This book will also explain that God seems to be much closer than most people believe and that His participation in one’s life is much deeper than they can ever understand. “The Meaning of 53” is the creation of published author Louis Armand Paulin, a civil engineer and financial economist who has published a book.
— Louis Armand Paulin
Paulin writes, “In 1994 when Louis Armand was enrolled at the university to become an engineer, he was the fifty-third student. He has been keeping that number for two decades and for no apparent reason. On September 7, 2014, during a very moment of prayer, he saw a light that completely blinded his eyes. From that date, everything about life—the most important dates in his life, some people in his life and his family, the companies he has worked for, the street he has lived on, and almost everything in his environment—are explained by the numbers five and three. Louis Armand confirms these occurrences using the addition and the letter in the alphabet. It turns out that number has a lot of occurrences in the Bible. Isaiah 53 refers to Jesus as the perfect servant. The word ‘perfect’ is used fifty-three times in the Bible. The word ‘pastor’ is used fifty-three times in the Old Testament and fifty-three times in the New Testament. The word I Am is used fifty-three times in the Gospel of John. And finally, the word ‘pastor’ is used fifty-three times in the Bible. These four characters of Jesus are presented in the four gospels. Jesus is the I Am (God), the pastor, the perfect servant, and the rescuer.
“The number 53 is an indivisible number. The 5 is the human number. And the 3 is God’s number reunited in the Trinity. The number 53 means that as human beings, we are indivisible with God. In the entire creation, only the human being has the option of redemption through Jesus Christ. And since the number 5 precedes the number 3, everything we want from God starts with us.”
Published by Book Vine Press, Paulin’s new book brings awareness of the presence of God in every one's life and action every single day. This reminds everyone that God never abandons anyone no matter how life gets dark—He is always there in times of one’s happiness, sadness, and tribulations.
The book proves that everything that happens in life has a reason. Through this, the author encourages the readers to consistently look for the truth in their life as he believes that everyone deserves to have an abundant life and can find a never-ending comfort in Jesus Christ.
