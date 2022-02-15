Submit Release
News Search

There were 761 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,118 in the last 365 days.

Ideas & Innovations (I&I) Announces its B2B Bulk Gift Card Kiosks Now At Retail

I&I @ www.ideasinnovationsusa.com

I&I Bulk Kiosk Platform

I&I's intuitive turnkey bulk gift card kiosks enhance and support the B2B demand for incentive and seasonal gift card programs in-store

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ideas and Innovations (I&I) is excited to announce the release of their new - Next Generation Gift Card Bulk Platform - In conjunction with I&I's extensive gift card partners. The bulk platform provides brands, business, and retail partners with a broader mix of bulk gift card options for both physical and digital deliverables.

The platform offers - Business to Business - open and closed loop gift card deliverables. I&I’s bulk kiosk offers its retail partners an intuitive plug and play turnkey platform behind the counter with navigational touchscreen. I&I offers proprietary print on-demand solutions designed for bulk card printing and activation. The platform also offers expanded business options for personalization, selected denominations and all “authorized and printed on demand” in-store.
"No more on-line ordering, pay first with delivery down the road"

The I&I bulk platform allows retailers and local and national business to partner more effectively.
I&I's "just in time" deliverables support, security, and a wide mix of options for incentives, special events and holidays.

For additional information please contact James Curtis and Donnie Bottinelli at Ideas & Innovations www.ideasinnovationsusa.com or 469.310.4701.

About Ideas & Innovations
Ideas & Innovations is a technology marketing company that works in conjunction with its key big-box retail partners to create, development and implement in-retail consumer engagement department programs. These category programs not only enhance the consumer experience but establish next generation options driving destination purchases and enhancing impulse sale opportunities.

Donnie Bottinelli
Ideas & Innovations
+1 469.310.4701
donnie@ideasinnovationsusa.com

You just read:

Ideas & Innovations (I&I) Announces its B2B Bulk Gift Card Kiosks Now At Retail

Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.