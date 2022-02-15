Ideas & Innovations (I&I) Announces its B2B Bulk Gift Card Kiosks Now At Retail
I&I's intuitive turnkey bulk gift card kiosks enhance and support the B2B demand for incentive and seasonal gift card programs in-storeDALLAS, TEXAS, USA, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ideas and Innovations (I&I) is excited to announce the release of their new - Next Generation Gift Card Bulk Platform - In conjunction with I&I's extensive gift card partners. The bulk platform provides brands, business, and retail partners with a broader mix of bulk gift card options for both physical and digital deliverables.
The platform offers - Business to Business - open and closed loop gift card deliverables. I&I’s bulk kiosk offers its retail partners an intuitive plug and play turnkey platform behind the counter with navigational touchscreen. I&I offers proprietary print on-demand solutions designed for bulk card printing and activation. The platform also offers expanded business options for personalization, selected denominations and all “authorized and printed on demand” in-store.
"No more on-line ordering, pay first with delivery down the road"
The I&I bulk platform allows retailers and local and national business to partner more effectively.
I&I's "just in time" deliverables support, security, and a wide mix of options for incentives, special events and holidays.
For additional information please contact James Curtis and Donnie Bottinelli at Ideas & Innovations www.ideasinnovationsusa.com or 469.310.4701.
About Ideas & Innovations
Ideas & Innovations is a technology marketing company that works in conjunction with its key big-box retail partners to create, development and implement in-retail consumer engagement department programs. These category programs not only enhance the consumer experience but establish next generation options driving destination purchases and enhancing impulse sale opportunities.
