Gazprom saves over 1 billion cubic meters of gas during gas pipeline repairs by using mobile compressor stations in 2020–2021

Background

Gazprom has in place a corporate Environmental Policy, the fundamental document of the Environmental Management System (EMS) that complies with the ISO 14001:2015 standard.

An Energy Management System is also in effect at the Company. The System is certified for compliance with ISO 50001:2018.

In March 2018, Gazprom along with other major foreign energy companies signed the Guiding Principles on Reducing Methane Emissions across the Natural Gas Value Chain.

In October 2018, Gazprom approved the corporate Energy Efficiency and Energy Saving Policy.

Other documents that are currently in effect include Gazprom's Energy Saving and Energy Efficiency Program for 2020–2022, Gazprom's Integrated Environmental Program for 2020–2024, and the Roadmap for the greenhouse gas management system at the Gazprom Group up to 2020 and looking forward to 2030.

The results of the Company's production activities have the lowest carbon footprint among the world's oil & gas majors. Gazprom put in place a methane emissions monitoring system, developed the required regulatory framework, and organized corporate control over gas leaks. Specifically, the Company regularly conducts in-line inspections of gas pipelines, examines their technical condition, and monitors methane emissions by means of state-of-the-art equipment.

The use of MCS ranks among the most efficient modern technologies for preventing emissions of natural gas that occur when traditional repair methods are used. In the course of preparations for such repairs, mobile compressor stations are employed to pump the bulk of gas from the shut-off section of the pipeline into an active section or a parallel string. This way, up to 80 per cent of methane is prevented from being released into the atmosphere.

The venting of gas from the sections of the gas transmission system (GTS) undergoing repairs is a mandatory procedure that ensures the safety of repair personnel and is used in every GTS across the world.

The Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) includes over 700 international financial institutions. CDP holds the world's largest database on corporations' greenhouse gas emissions and climate change risks, which is used for investment decision-making.

Gazprom saves over 1 billion cubic meters of gas during gas pipeline repairs by using mobile compressor stations in 2020–2021

