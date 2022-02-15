Submit Release
Minnesota Special Redistricting Panel redistricting plans released

Posted: Tuesday, February 15, 2022

The Special Redistricting Panel released its redistricting plans at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. The plans are available on the Minnesota Judicial Branch public website, on the “Special Redistricting Panel” page, located at www.mncourts.gov/2021RedistrictingPanel.    In order to make the Panel’s redistricting plans available to members of the public who may not have access to the Internet, a direct link to the plans will be available on Self-Represented Litigant computer terminals in each courthouse location no later than February 21, 2022.   

