NSUR Inc. launches NSURx Letting Users Earn Crypto And Save Billions on Prescriptions
Health and Wellness Crypto Platform NSUR Inc. partners with SingleCare to provide savings on prescription drugs while card holders earn reward tokens
With NSURx, we're helping people save billions on prescriptions, what’s special is that we’re rewarding people with NSUR Coin they can use to buy real world goods and services in the NSUR Marketplace.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NSUR Inc., a high-utility and reward-driven health and wellness-focused platform powered by NSUR Coin, announced today the launch of NSURx, a prescription benefit card exclusively for NSUR members.
— Mark Peters, CEO, NSUR Inc.
By partnering with SingleCare, who works directly with pharmacies to negotiate discounts, NSURx users can save up to 80% off prescription prices. The negotiated rates often beat the price of an insurance copay. Individuals can use the prescription discount card at more than 35,000 pharmacies across the country. Many major chain drug and grocery pharmacies accept the NSURx prescription savings card including Walmart, CVS Pharmacy, Walgreens, Kroger, and Publix.
“With NSURx, we are helping people save billions on prescriptions as part of our overall goal to help everyone save money on healthcare expenses and live healthier lives, said Mark Peters, CEO of NSUR Inc. Peters went on to note, “What’s special is that we’re rewarding people with NSUR Coin they can then use toward real world goods and services in the NSUR marketplace.”
Every time an individual uses their unique NSURx discount card when purchasing prescriptions, they will automatically receive the equivalent of up to $1.00 in NSUR Coin token as a reward. Rewards will be loaded into accounts within 60 days of purchase. The reward token can be used to purchase goods and services in the NSUR health and wellness marketplace, held onto and accumulated, or traded on exchanges, such as PancakeSwap and Bitmart.
NSUR will also be distributing more than half a million cards at various events and through partner organizations. Partner organizations will have the option to take the benefits one step further and give back a percentage of their member’s savings to designated charity organizations of their choice.
Anyone can easily set up an account and download their card at www.nsurcoin.com/nsurx . The NSURx prescription savings card is available at no cost and can be used directly from a smart phone. Card holders can keep a screenshot in their mobile gallery for easy access. To get the discounts on prescriptions and receive free crypto rewards, users simply show their NSURx card to the pharmacist.
Finally, NSUR and SingleCare have worked together to create a dedicated customer service line (855) 917-6216 for NSURx users. They can call this line to get more information on where to find the cheapest prices or if certain prescriptions are eligible for a discount.
ABOUT NSUR INC:
NSUR, Inc. is a rewarding, crypto marketplace that protects NSUR Coin token holders from loss of value via its proprietary Value Protection Program. NSUR Coin was deployed on the Binance Smart Chain Blockchain. The utility token acts as a bridge between merchants who provide health and wellness goods and services (think telemedicine, insurance, supplements, prescriptions, etc.) and users who require these items. It is the first token that is protected as part of NSUR’s Proprietary Protected LaunchPad.
For more information:
Blog: https://blog.nsurcoin.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/nsurcoin
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NSURcoin
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nsurcoin/
Telegram: https://t.me/NSURco
D'Anne Mica
NSUR Inc.
+1 407.739.1993
media@nsurco.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other