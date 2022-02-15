NSUR Inc. launches NSURx Letting Users Earn Crypto And Save Billions on Prescriptions

NSUR Inc. NSURx Prescription Savings Card

Health and Wellness Crypto Platform NSUR Inc. partners with SingleCare to provide savings on prescription drugs while card holders earn reward tokens

With NSURx, we're helping people save billions on prescriptions, what’s special is that we’re rewarding people with NSUR Coin they can use to buy real world goods and services in the NSUR Marketplace.” — Mark Peters, CEO, NSUR Inc.