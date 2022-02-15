Submit Release
News Search

There were 756 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,054 in the last 365 days.

Apply by Feb. 22 for SBIR Ready workshops to help businesses access federal defense funding

The application deadline is approaching for a series of four workshops designed to help small businesses in Wisconsin access programming and innovation funding from the U.S. Department of Defense.

The 1.5-hour sessions aim to connect firms through the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer Research (STTR) programs with federal funding for developing and integrating technology in a variety of areas.

The sessions, run by the University of Wisconsin System’s Center for Technology Commercialization (CTC) and supported by WEDC, are called SBIR Ready and the application deadline is Feb. 22.

The workshops are intended for technical leads, product managers, founders and team leaders from firms with fewer than 500 employees in technical areas. Those areas can include manufacturing, engineering, sensors, artificial intelligence and machine learning, data management, health care and more.

The virtual, small-group sessions help Wisconsin businesses understand available innovation opportunities, support companies as they prepare proposals—with practical tools such as pitch decks, quad charts, technical volumes and budgets—and help them prepare for the submission process with one-on-one advice.

Two optional sessions are offered for refining proposal and discovering customers and mapping a successful submission.

The sessions offer hands-on individual and team exercises. Following each workshop, companies meet with the CTC to discuss “homework” needed for funding proposal preparation and submissions.

Companies that complete those tasks receive a $750 grant, with an additional $750 bonus opportunity when they submit a competitive SBIR/STTR funding proposal within six months.

CTC is offering virtual office hours to provide more information about the workshops, which begin March 15.

The federal programs focus on including qualified small businesses in the nation’s R&D arena, stimulating high-tech innovation and bolstering entrepreneurial spirit nationwide to meet specific research and development needs.

You just read:

Apply by Feb. 22 for SBIR Ready workshops to help businesses access federal defense funding

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.