Serving USA Announces 2022 Partners

CAMAS, WA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Serving USA, a non-profit organization committed to building a community of empathy and activism for those who are forgotten and most in need of assistance, announced their 2022 partners.



Serving USA (SUSA) CEO Greg Bruce shared “As we continue to work to provide grace and redemption through Christ to Prisoners, Women in Recovery and Military Veterans across the country; we have identified a number of new partners in these spaces to collaborate with in achieving that goal.”

In collaboration with their partners, SUSA aims to "create, enhance, and expand high-quality, evidence-based, transformational programs."

In the U.S., there are 2.7 million children with an incarcerated parent. Of the 80-90% of incarcerated individuals who have completed their sentence and have re-entered into society, over 60% will re-offend. Critical, faith-based partners needed to combat these statistics include, but are not limited to:

The Urban Ministry Institute (TUMI) which has committed to SUSA for its 9th year to provide a 16-module curriculum designed to equip individuals with the knowledge needed for urban ministry and church leadership while improving prison culture.

God Behind Bars believes "God belongs in prison" and connects with local churches to provide live worship experiences, messages of hope and recovery, and resources and support for re-entry to society.

Brookside Community Development Corporation challenges the stigma of re-entering into society, provides after-school and summer initiatives to youth exposed to trauma, and fights generational poverty with programs focusing on stability and accountability.

Prison Fellowship pledges to share the Gospel to incarcerated people, provide support for their families, and advocate for justice that restores.

Approximately 1 in 3 women in the United States will experience physical violence. SUSA is thrilled to walk alongside the following organizations:

Saint Johns Program provides "more than shelter and food" through a structured rehabilitate program that provides access to mental health therapy, drug and alcohol counseling, budgeting and parenting courses, and employment training to women in need.

The Marjaree Mason Center supports and empowers adults and children subject to domestic violence through safe housing, legal advising, counseling, crisis support, and education.

The suicide rate of military veterans is more than 3x higher than the rates of non-veterans. Serving USA collaborates with partners to actively aid our country's wounded warriors and provide access to housing and programs tailored to their needs.

The Mighty Oaks Foundation provides intensive peer-based programs, outpost meetings, and speaking events catered to the specific needs among men's issues, women's issues, spiritual guidance, and marriage counseling for military veterans and first responders.

The WAVES Project provides an opportunity for American Veterans with service connected disabilities and their families to experience scuba diving.

With the pledge of their faithful partners, Serving USA can fulfill its mission that is "committed to building a community of empathy and activism to those who are forgotten and most in need of assistance ."

About SUSA:

Serving USA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, committed to building a community of empathy and activism for those who are forgotten and most in need of assistance. Providing over 67 organizations across the United States with financial support, Serving USA brings Grace and Redemption through Christ to Prisoners, Women in Recovery and Military Veterans. We support a network of exceptional partner organizations with funding and other management resources to create, enhance and expand high-quality, evidence-based, transformational programs. For more information, and to learn about all partners, please visit ServingUSA.org.