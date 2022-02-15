Mediation and Dispute Resolution at Your Fingertips

A Supreme Court podcast expands the skills of mediators and details the many ways that dispute resolution can be used.

With a growing number of ways to learn in the digital age, the Supreme Court of Ohio is pairing education with convenience so people can learn about dispute resolution while they’re in the car, on a walk, or any other downtime.

The Supreme Court’s Dispute Resolution Section recently released a podcast series that delves into a variety of topics to build conflict resolution skills. The audio series – titled “Civility and Solutions” – analyzes the various matters that can be mediated and how to enhance skills for those involved in the process, such as mediators and attorneys. All 18 episodes can be found exclusively on YouTube. Listen from your phone whenever it is good for you.

“I think the most surprising thing about recording this series was discovering the spectrum of situations in which dispute resolution can be used,” said host Kate Munger, who’s also policy counsel for the Court’s Case Management Section.

Presenters share their expertise on everything from using mediation to strengthen school-family relationships to elder-care concerns. Find out how helpful mediation can be in cases involving public officials, truant students, appellate actions, and highly complex corporate disputes.

It’s education that is accessible anywhere, on demand.

“A podcast was a novel platform for the Court, but I think it works well for sharing information in an engaging way,” said Munger. “I tried to keep the interviews upbeat and fun. It is a conversation instead of a lecture.”