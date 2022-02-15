Keppi Activewear

Keppi, Emerging Fitness Brand, Debuts Activewear Line a New at New York Fashion Week; Streaming live in Partnership with Uplive and eCommerce Platform Hekka;

Everyone can have a young heart, you need to have a taste for new things and nobody can stop you! Keppi products are not too formal, nor too random. It’s just about right, and it’s just about cool.” — Designer Juliette

Over 100 models/talent and influencers to attend; Supermodel @mayemusk, Arci Muñoz, @ramonathornes, @jailyneojeda, @queenbuenrostro, @Jacquees, @Caeser, and many more.

Founded in 2020, Keppi is a new trendy brand for home gym products. Since the start of the pandemic, the demand for at-home fitness equipment has increased globally and home gym business has become a multi billion dollar business. An increasing number of people are choosing to set up their home gym and workout equipment at home for safety and convenience. With this trend, Keppi fitness successfully launched its home gym product line and gained a lot of popularity due to its versatile and stylish design. Its adjustable dumbbell and workout bench are particularly popular and are getting noticed by many pro-athletes including NFL players, Olympians, and reality TV show stars and influencers.

Fueled by the adoption of its brand and increasing demand from influencers and customers for more products, Keppi will debut its new activewear fashion line at New York Fashion Week (NYFW) in partnership with popular live streaming platform Uplive and eCommerce platform Hekka. Bestselling International Author of "A Woman Makes A Plan", Supermodel & Dietitian @mayemusk,with two MSc degrees, will wear Keppi and attend the show! #AWomanMakesAPlan; Famous Philippine singer, actor and model Arci Muñoz @ramonathornes will also walk in Keppi clothes. Over 200 influencers, super models and artists such as @jailyneojeda, @queenbuenrostro, @Jacquees, @michaelcoveto, @Caeser, @andreamezamx, @jarrylee and many others will attend the show and walk the red carpets.

The new collection caters to contemporary consumers who are active and health conscious while at same time have a taste for fashion. Its trendy Kpop style brings forward an explosion of color, prints, patterns and fun accessories to add to everyone's wardrobe rotation. It reminds people of youth, vigor, energy and zeal. It inspires everyone to adopt a more active and responsible life, exercise more, explore adventures, experience risk and keep the fire of life going. As the designer Juliette explained, "Everyone can have a young heart, you need to have a taste for new things and nobody can stop you! Keppi products are not too formal, nor too random. It's just about right, and it's just about cool."

Even though Keppi is new to this business, its founders have many years of experience with E-commerce and intend to leverage live commerce, digital marketing, influencer collaboration and multi-channel online/offline strategies to launch the product.

The fashion runway show to release this new collection will be on Feb 15th, 2022 at 8PM.

Keppi is also launching its social giveaway campaign through its Instagram. People could follow @keppi.fitness official account and post fashion show related photos and videos to get free Keepi clothes, sunglasses and even free fitness equipment. Keppi is also launching its influencers collaboration program and looking for interested partners. More information can be found on @keppi.official #keppiNYFW or http://www.keppifashion.com

What: Uplive x Hekka NYFW 2022 RUNWAY SHOW

When: Tuesday, February 15th, 2022, 8PM

Where: Moonlight Studio (330 Hudson St. New York, NY, 10013)

About Keppi

KEPPI is a home gym and fashion brand that blends premium quality products with affordable prices. It keeps exploring taste, comfort, convenience and styles as its core. It caters to contemporary consumers who are health and fashion conscious.

Media Contact: Juliette@itgirlpr.com