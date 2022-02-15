Codementor launches free dedicated virtual events platform for developers
PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Codementor announced the launch of Codementor Events, a new developer-focused virtual events platform and community. Codementor Events enables developers of all experience levels around the globe to host virtual talks, share their unique experiences, grow technical skills, learn career tips, and engage with the wider developer community.
After receiving overwhelmingly positive feedback during initial testing within the Codementor community, the free platform has now been released to the public. Seeking to solve the complexity of event hosting and promotion in the tech industry, Codementor Events provides a central platform for all developers to use regardless of speaking experience or professional niche.
Speak without the hassle - logistics, marketing, and support:
Every event is promoted to the Codementor community of over 500k active developers. Creation of landing pages, registration systems, reminder emails, and even attendee feedback is all taken care of by the platform. During the whole process, first-time speakers or those looking to boost their skills can speak to real support staff who can assist with topic ideation through to event flow to ensure an optimal experience for both the speaker and the attendees.
Attend and learn from meaningful events - diverse content, global reach, and direct engagement:
All events are dev-centered, from live coding, languages, tools, and emerging technologies, all the way through to career guidance so there is something for everyone in the dev space. With a global community and the limitless potential of virtual events, attendees can find relevant topics, and engage in direct Q&A with the speakers which carries over to the on-page discussion area post-event.
With an expanding list of features and planned additions to the free service, Codementor Events is poised to quickly become the leading platform for developers to build their online presence while giving back to the dev community.
“We wanted a place for devs to feel safe sharing their experience to a wider audience - a central platform that would enable developers to grow both technically and personally through engagement with their peers. I’m proud of what we have built and look forward to new speakers on the platform sharing their knowledge, unhampered by the time, technical skills and marketing knowledge it normally takes to build an event, let alone get it noticed” - Weiting Liu, Founder & CEO, Codementor
About Codementor: Codementor is the largest community for developer mentorship and an on-demand marketplace for software developers. By connecting developers with experts in any given technology, we help them learn new skills, work more efficiently, and reach their goals.
