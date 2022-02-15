KeyBridge Medical Revenue Care Launches Digital First Solution for Collections & Billing to Improve Client Outcomes
A digital transformation is within reach for many healthcare providers today. It helps to increase patient engagement and optimizes company costs.
We are choosing to offer a digital-first approach because we know that many consumers prefer to communicate digitally over text and email,”LIMA, OHIO, USA, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KeyBridge Medical Revenue Care is further improving its services by offering a Digital First solution to its collections and billing services. The effort enables the trusted billing solutions provider to prioritize digital delivery over printed communications, significantly improving engagement with patients, creating astonishing returns.
— Brian Nye, VP of Operations.
“We are choosing to offer a digital-first approach because we know that many consumers prefer to communicate digitally over text and email,” says Brian Nye, VP of Operations. The digital first approach helps to increase patient engagement and optimizes company costs. In addition, it aims to close the gap in healthcare financial communications to ensure that patients have access to the digital experience they are becoming more used to in today’s economy. It’s the experience that patients want, and providers need.
The digital first method does not eliminate paper communications. Mr. Nye says, “The best part is, if the consumer does not want to communicate digitally, they will still be able to receive paper statements and traditional phone calls. This approach will benefit our clients because those who prefer to communicate digitally usually prefer to pay digitally – paying an average of 7 days faster compared to traditional statements.”
The digital first approach provides financial information to a patient using several types of technology and communications, specifically SMS/text messages. It also enables the use of email that informs the patient sooner of their payment and provides them with a direct, fast way to pay their bill. This can speed up engagement with patients and reduce backward conversations over the phone or in-person when nonpayment occurs for many healthcare providers.
Reducing billing costs and obstacles
Patients who use this digital first technology typically pay faster. KeyBridge Medical Revenue Care found that the use of this technology offers core benefits. Patients engaged digitally are 21% more likely to pay, with 64% of those paying using the tool doing so in just 24 hours of receiving the text message. Of those, 24% of the payments that come in directly from the text were within an hour of sending that text.
More so, making the move to this method enables companies to reduce costs. The non-payer billing method is much less expensive for the company to invest in than the paper billing solutions or phone call services that many healthcare companies rely on now to get their bills paid. The reduction in print and overall communication costs helps to shore up the losses many practices are seeing in other areas today.
Making the switch to a digital transformation is easier than many clients recognize
KeyBridge Medical Revenue Care has created a method that allows for the implementation of digital services like this to be seamless. The solutions used are completely compliant to meet all required guidelines for healthcare providers. They are also easily able to be implemented into existing systems.
Speaking of the added service, Brian Garver, Senior VP of Business Development & Marketing states, “Not all revenue cycle partners offer this type of technology, so we are proud to be able to offer this to our current and future clients!”
The company has also recently launched Persona Pay, which works alongside Digital First. Personal Pay allows healthcare providers to empower patients to pay precisely what they can and should from any location. It offers clear payment options and an easy way to set up self-serve payments. At the same time, it allows healthcare providers to improve their patient engagement, encouraging people to make payments seamlessly. It incorporates right into most major EMR solutions as well. Digital First and Persona Pay are technologies powered by RevSpring, delivered directly to healthcare providers through KeyBridge.
Digital First and Persona Pay empower a digital transformation within healthcare companies without the frustrations of large, complex software solutions. The move is highly desirable for many practices because it can enable lower costs and improve overall patient satisfaction with customized payment solutions.
