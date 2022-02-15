85 year-old Podcaster Says Time is of the Essence
Start a podcast in your mid 80s? Why not?
Starting a podcast at age 85 is just like starting podcast at 25 except you have to move a lot faster. There is no tutorial on how to grow old so who is to say that starting a podcast is a bad idea.”BOYNTON BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Specifically for Seniors, a podcast hosted by Dr. Larry Barsh, an 85 year-old retired dentist, launched in early February, 2022. The podcast was started as a way to get himself out in public and talk to people, when he found himself living alone.
— Larry Barsh, DMD
“Starting a podcast at age 85 is just like starting podcast at 25 except you have to move a lot faster,” said Dr. Larry Barsh, originally from Boston, Massachusetts. “Like anything else worth doing, it takes time to get off the ground. Podcasts involve creating content, finding guests with stories to tell, and developing a following of listeners. Friends my age (and younger) do not understand how important it is for me, as an older adult, to stay active and occupied. There is no video tutorial on how to grow old , so who is to say that starting a podcast is a bad idea. The hardest part is explaining to my generation what a podcast is and how to access one.”
Not one to back down from a challenge, Dr. Barsh practiced dentistry for 40 years, wrote the textbook, 'Dental Treatment Planning for the Adult Patient', that was used in dental schools around the country and abroad, was an Assistant Clinical Professor at Harvard School of Dental Medicine, lectured nationally and internationally, and wrote numerous scientific articles. Upon his retirement, he coded and developed web sites commercially, hosted a directory service for dentists who were treating snoring and sleep apnea called 'Snoring Isn’t Sexy', hosted a medical radio call-in show on WBZ AM in Boston, was a temporary staff photographer for the 'Jane Pauley' and 'Catherine Crier' television programs, and had photographs published in 'Variety', 'People', 'Rolling Stone' and 'The Boston Globe'. He served two years in the United States Air Force in the early 1960s.
Specifically for Seniors is a podcast for those in the ‘Remember when…’ generation. It's one of the very few podcasts designed specifically for, hosted by, and about those of us older than 65 who often need someone to talk or listen to who understands. Older adults who have an interesting story to tell or important information to convey- celebrity or not - are always welcome to contact us.
