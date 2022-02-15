Barbados, the World's Newest Republic, Relies on HID Global to Supply Newly Designed ePassport

Supply Agreement Also Includes Addition of Disaster Recovery Issuance Center at the Airport

BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HID Global, the worldwide leader in trusted identity solutions, is pleased to announce that it will be supplying a newly designed passport to Barbados that reflects both the country’s transition to a republic as well as its cultural elements.

HID Global moved quickly to ensure that from the moment Barbados became a republic, the passports issued reflect this historic change. Barbados is considered to have the Caribbean region’s most powerful passport, according to the Henley Passport Index.

“We look forward to working with HID to finalize the new book design and implement the disaster recovery site,” said Hon. Wilfred Abrahams, Barbados Minister of Home Affairs.

The new design is part of a three-year supply agreement that includes the creation of a disaster recovery site at the airport to ensure business continuity should the main passport issuance center be compromised. This is composed of technology upgrades as well as support for the main issuance site.

HID’s solution includes HID Integrale™ software to manage the issuance process, as well as printers and encoders to personalize the ePassport books. The Integrale software encrypts application data both at rest and in transit, ensuring that citizens’ information remains safe at all times.

“HID Global is proud of our partnership with Barbados as the supplier of the country’s passport and would like to congratulate the people of Barbados as they take this historic step. We look forward to meeting the needs of Barbados in the future,” said Craig Sandness, Managing Director of HID Global’s Citizen Identity Business Unit.

To learn more about how ePassports enhance border security, view the ePassport Migration Infographic. For more information on HID Global’s Citizen Identity Solutions, visit hidglobal.com/citizen-identity.