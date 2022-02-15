CATS Tonometer and Lovell Market Device Designed to Improve Eye Care for Federal Healthcare Patients
Lovell Government Services will represent CATS Tonometer, LLC as their SDVOSB vendor in the federal space.
The CATS®-D Prism is designed to greatly enhance eye care clinicians’ ability to properly diagnose and treat glaucoma and other ocular-related diseases for our veterans and warfighters.”PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lovell Government Services is proud to announce a partnership with CATS Tonometer, LLC, manufacturer of the CATS®-D Disposable Tonometer Prism, as their federal distribution partner to support sales through government healthcare systems such as the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and the Department of Defense (DoD). Lovell Government Services is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and trusted federal vendor since 2013.
The CATS®-D Disposable Prism (CATS®-D) is designed to measure intraocular pressure (IOP) more accurately. This advanced technology, coupled with its improved ergonomic function, sterile feature, and aesthetic appeal, provides clinical ease of use and better patient outcomes. The FDA-cleared, patented CATS®-D is made in the USA and seamlessly integrates into the VA and DOD clinics without additional training and streamlines patient care.
Lovell is excited to make this technology more accessible than ever to federal medical facilities; the CATS®‐D Disposable Prism was recently approved for the Defense Logistics Agency’s Electronic Catalogue for Medical Supply Chain (ECAT). This allows government customers to purchase the Prism for the best possible price on the web-based ECAT platform. Soon, government customers will also be able to find the CATS®‐D Disposable Prism on all of Lovell’s contract vehicles including the Federal Supply Schedule (FSS), the Distribution and Pricing Agreement (DAPA) for the DoD, and the General Services Administration’s GSA Advantage. Placing products on contract vehicles with an SDVOSB contract holder streamlines the acquisition process while helping government agencies meet their SDVOSB procurement goals.
“The CATS®-D Prism is an excellent addition to Lovell’s government product portfolio that provides advancements in healthcare services and technology to meet the rapidly changing landscape of our Veterans’ needs,” said Shawn Corcoran, Chief Operating Officer, regarding the new partnership. “The CATS®-D Prism is designed to greatly enhance eye care clinicians’ ability to properly diagnose and treat glaucoma and other ocular-related diseases for our veterans and warfighters. Lovell is proud to partner with the CATS Tonometer team to provide the latest technologies to the Federal Government.”
“As the only U.S. tonometer prism manufacturer, we believe the CATS-D® Tonometer Prism, will quickly supplant a 60-year-old prism technology and become the new standard of care for IOP measurement for eye care clinicians (ophthalmology and optometry) and all patient populations,” said CATS Tonometer CEO Sean McCafferty, MD.
ABOUT CATS TONOMETER, LLC:
CATS Tonometer LLC is a privately held company, located in Tucson, Ariz., specializing in engineering optical and ophthalmic innovations to drive better ocular disease treatment. Based on clinical studies, the CATS® Tonometer Prism is designed to provide significantly more accurate IOP measurement by compensating for biomechanics related to central corneal thickness (CCT), corneal hysteresis, tear film, and corneal curvature. For more information about CATS Tonometer, LLC, including research materials, please visit catsiop.com.
ABOUT LOVELL GOVERNMENT SERVICES:
Lovell Government Services Inc. was founded by Chris Lovell, Major USMC Retired, in 2013 out of a desire to continue to serve by providing specialty Medical and Surgical Resources to the Veterans Administration Hospital System and the U.S. Military Medical Networks. Having served for over 24 years, Chris also wanted to ensure America’s Warfighters had access to the most advanced lifesaving resources available on and off the battlefield. Lovell Government Services is a two-time Inc. 5000 honoree, ranking as the third fastest growing private American business in 2020 and the thirty-ninth fastest growing private American business in 2021 out of thousands of applicants.
Lovell partners with medical and pharmaceutical companies looking to better serve Veteran and Military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts. Learn more at www.lovellgov.com
