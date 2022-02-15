Elliot Ashkenazie Accepted into Forbes Business Council

Forbes Business Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for Successful Business Owners and Leaders

Thanks to all that nominated me for this role, I am honored and look forward to paving the path forward alongside Forbes.” — Elliot Ashkenazie

Elliot Ashkenazie, Chief Operating Officer of Merchants Cash Partners, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

Elliot Ashkenazie was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

“We are honored to welcome Elliot Ashkenazie into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

As an accepted member of the Council, Elliot has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Elliot will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Elliot Ashkenazie will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

"I am thrilled to be part of a well-respected, well-rounded and driven community of leaders, thinkers and doers of Forbes Council. Sharing resources and industry insights with both my colleagues and competitors will bring upon growth and great value. I am eager to learn as well as share my voice and experience to help pave the way for others."

Merchants Cash Partners LLC is committed to provide efficient funding solutions for small and medium sized businesses.

