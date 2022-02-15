The Sandbox Joins The Next Top Metaverse Build Competition

The Sandbox, an industry leading gaming metaverse, where players can build, own, and monetize their gaming experience, has joined The Next Top Metaverse Build competition.

The Next Top Metaverse Build competition is designed to challenge architects, designers, and 3D developers to create virtual infrastructure designs in categories including buildings, museums, NFT galleries, casinos and festival grounds. As such, the buildathon competition will be a great way for Sandbox designers, creators and participants to showcase and improve their design skills.

Not only is The Sandbox joining The Next Top Metaverse Build competition, they are also donating US$100,000 worth of SAND tokens to the event.

“One of our goals is to support the next generation of metaverse entrepreneurs,” said Sebastien Borget, co-founder of The Sandbox. “By joining The Next Top Metaverse Build competition, we are not only improving the skills of our designers, but are encouraging the metaverse ecosystem as a whole to up its game.”

Originally created as a mobile game in 2012, players would create their own worlds using in-game elements (water, soil, sand, etc.) and could then share with the public. The Sandbox migrated to the Ethereum blockchain in 2018, completely innovating the way in which Sandbox users purchased, owned, and utilized assets within the Sandbox platform. Now, Sandbox is one of the most developed Metaverse worlds, prompting several leading brands and celebrities to own land (SAND), including Snoop Dogg, Deadmau5, The Walking Dead, Adidas, and many others.

Registration for the buildathon competition is now open - with a growing number of contestants, The Sandbox developers join over 100+ of the top designers & developers in the metaverse.

Contestants will compete to win a number of prizes, including up to $50,000 worth of Renovi tokens (RNVI), a parcel of land offered by the Decentraland Foundation, as well as software subscriptions to design tools and other key software programs. Additionally, all entries uploaded on the marketplace will be available for purchase with the proceeds going to the contestants.

Winners of the competition will be chosen by judges and sponsors made up of leading figures in the architecture, design and crypto industries, including: Stavros Zachariades from Squire and Partners, Oliver Lowrie from Ackroyd Lowrie, Hilary Lancaster from Fusion Interiors Group, Mike Charalambous from Threedium, and Professor Michail Georgiou from the University of Nicosia.

Andy Charalambous, the co-founder of Renovi, added: “We are thrilled to welcome The Sandbox to the competition. Having their expertise will bring a higher level of competitiveness to the competition. We also greatly appreciate the generous donation - it will help ensure the highest quality competition in the metaverse to date.”

The competition is hosted by GDA Capital, a leading digital asset firm, and Renovi, a marketplace for infrastructure-related metaverse design, development, and architecture.

Other industry leaders enrolled in the buildathon competition include Decentraland, the largest open-source 3D virtual world platform and Metaverse Group, a metaverse investment company that focuses on virtual real estate. Mentors and sponsors from these organizations will actively participate in the competition.

Contestants can enter until March 31st, 2022. Detailed tutorials and information about the competition are available on the Next Top Metaverse Build website.

About The Sandbox



The Sandbox is a virtual metaverse where players can build, own, and monetize their gaming experiences on the Ethereum blockchain using the platform’s utility token SAND. Players can create digital assets in the form of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and integrate them into games with Game Maker. For more information please visit: https://www.sandbox.game/

About Next Top Metaverse Build

Next Top Metaverse Build is a first-of-its-kind ‘buildathon’ that brings together architects, designers, and developers to compete in creating buildings, NFT galleries, festival grounds, in-game assets, and more that are optimized for the metaverse. The competition is aimed at university students and the growing body of budding metaverse design and development professionals who want to take the metaverse to the next level. For more information please visit: https://topmetaversebuild.com/

About RENOVI

Launched in 2021, RENOVI is the first NFT marketplace created for architects, 3D designers and developers. NFTs within RENOVI can be used for artistic and collection purposes, with actual items also being made available to the metaverse. The secure platform has been developed by a team of senior leaders within the design, property, tech, finance and legal professions. For more information please visit: https://www.renovi.io

LONDON, Feb 15, 2022

