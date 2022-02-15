ParentShield calls on Bloggers and Influencers for 2022 campaign

ParentShield Child-Safe Network

Call for UK Bloggers, Celebrities and Social Media stars to participate in ParentShield's new 2022 marketing campaign

We are looking for bloggers who are parents themselves so they will be able to properly test ParentShield's features in a real situation as the network cannot be used by adults” — Graham Tyers

DERBY, DERBYSHIRE, UK, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ParentShield, the UK's only child-only safeguarding mobile network has today issued a call to UK parenting bloggers, social media influencers and celebrities to participate in the company's new 2022 marketing campaign.

Engine Mobile Ltd. ParentShield's parent has seen its brand doubling in user numbers year on year and has called 2022 the year to expand marketing to include an increased amount of social media coverage. As a result the company has earmarked an increased budget to engage a number of top UK Parenting Bloggers and Social Media Stars.

Parenting Blogs and Social media have been seen as instrumental in the growth of ParentShield to its current subscriber numbers and the company is setting its sights on the next big milestone of 10,000 subscribers this year in what is seen as a very tough market.

ParentShield provides unique monitoring and control features that set it apart from other 'traditional' MVNO offerings that target the usual adult market. Being network-side controls, this brings protection to users of any mobile phone and doesn't rely on the installation of any application or other parental control software on the phone that can become the target of interference by the user. Trying to keep passwords and PIN numbers safe and out of the reach of tech-savvy children can be quite a task.

The company is calling on bloggers to use the network themselves and requires journalists and writers with children to come forward and request SIM cards. Bloggers will then be able to properly test and describe the network's features to their parenting subscribers. In addition to free mobile phone contracts, the company has budget available to commission an extended series of social media activity in the run up to the crucial back-to-school period.

Interested bloggers should contact ParentShield using the contact details on the company's website with contact details and reader/viewership information.

About ParentShield

ParentShield is the UK’s only Mobile Network designed specifically with children in mind, incorporating a wide range of tools - from call recording to keyword alerts - that allow parents to oversee their child’s phone usage without invading their privacy. It can work with any unlocked feature-phone, smartphone or smartwatch and does not require any app or parental controls to be set on the device. Its features are handled remotely, allowing for optimal convenience while kids retain their independence. The SIMs work across the UK and beyond.

Being a SIM-based network-side service, parents can provide ANY unlocked phone to their child and give them a totally normal mobile phone experience without the stigma of being a locked or crippled "parental control" phone that you wouldn't want to show your friends in the playground.