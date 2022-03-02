SysTools Introduced the Upgraded Version of OST Converter with Advanced Feature
SysTools OST Converter now capable to convert highly corrupted and inaccessible OST files in 15 different healthy file formats. Check features with free demo.DELHI, INDIA, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the well-known IT Company SysTools, have just launched the upgraded version of OST Converter with multiple advanced features. The OST Converter Software has been developed with high-technical algorithm to solve the queries of most of the users. And, it is been designed with Flexible GUI that allows users from both technical as well as non-technical background to easily operate the software.
This OST Conversion tool is been capable to export the data into multiple file formats such as PST, MBOX, MSG, EML, EMLX, NSF, and multiple other document services such as PDF, vCard, HTML, Text, CSV, and Email Services such as Gmail, Office 365, Exchange and IMAP Email Service. This utility is been compatible with all the OST files from different Outlook versions such as 2010, 2013, 2016, 2019, etc. and workable on all the previous as well as latest versions of Windows OS.
Now, the newly version indicates that the OST Converter utility is also compatible with all the highly corrupted, orphaned and damaged OST files. This feature is helpful for users and will help specially the non-technical users who didn’t know much about the technical solutions. Users can use this without the need of any kind of technical guide. It is also capable to extract email elements and other data items such as contacts, calendars, tasks, journals, to-do-list, and other also.
Some Major Features of OST Converter:
1. Provides a Unique Search Option to carry out the specific data.
2. Batch Conversion of files along with Attachments done with no loss of data.
3. Does not impose any kind of size limitations and restrictions.
4. Allows to do selective conversion of emails.
5. Quick Scanning of Numerous Outlook OST Data files.
6. Data Consistency and Hierarchy of all files and folders maintained.
7. Preview the data in multiple different modes - Hex view, Normal view, Properties view, HTML view, and multiple others.
Most of the Professionals after using the Upgraded version says that, “The tool is one such utility that comes in market to solve the entire queries related to OST file format whether it is for conversion, migration and for extraction. And, the upgraded version is been designed to solve one more query that the software now supports both the orphaned and corrupted OST files that is really good to know. And we also suggests you continue with this utility among all solution present on the Internet as it is effortless to use and will save most of your time and efforts.”
