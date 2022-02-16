Not Enough Cars for Everyone: Where to Look for a Good Selection in Indianapolis

Dealership Car Inventory, Indianapolis Indy Auto Man, Indianapolis Indy Auto Man dealer center, Indiana

The most popular cars disappeared from car dealerships in 2021. Fortunately, some used car dealers managed to maintain a good selection of vehicles.

At our car lot in Indianapolis, there is always a good choice of SUVs, trucks, sedans, and convertibles. It’s a genuine opportunity to test different makes at one place.” — Victor Figlin, the GM at Indy Auto Man

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, USA, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The US automotive market felt a shortage last year. The most popular cars and configurations disappeared from car dealerships. Fortunately, reputable used car dealers, like Indy Auto Man, Indianapolis, managed to maintain a good selection of vehicles.

After the quarantine measures were removed, the deferred demand for new cars has increased. Both those who were going to buy a vehicle and those who decided to simply invest their savings in a car went to dealerships. However, buyers were taken aback by the choice of cars - it turned out to be much more meager, and the prices were completely different. The used car market was more flexible, thus, it gained hundreds of new customers and soon experienced a shortage too.



The reason for the car shortage is a lack of components, which were in great demand in hardware and auto markets. Automotive semiconductor availability is expected to grow moderately throughout 2022, but risk of rising prices remains in the auto sector due to the pandemic. Today, many car owners can sell their cars for more than they bought them 3-4 years ago. CNBC reports that used cars have become a profitable investment.

Jim Bianco, president of Bianco Research, notes that a used car has been rising in price in the past year faster than the stock market and even some cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin is up about 5% over the past four months. And the average used car price in January in the US was $27.5K, up 27% from a year earlier, based on cumulative data from KBB and CarGurus.

The consumption pattern changed and the ownership cycle increased. The 3-5-year-old vehicles became the most wanted. At the end of 2021, many models were bought out, even premium convertibles, for which there is usually zero demand in winter. The used car prices rose by at least 25-30% and continue to grow. So, this spring is a good time not only to buy used cars but also to sell them more profitably.

“As a multi-branded car dealership, we have a competitive advantage - we can provide our clients with a variety of vehicles of any type and size. It is easier for us to maintain our selection, as there are no strict trade-in criteria for brand or trim, and we have reliable supply channels for new arrivals. That's why our clients return to us and bring their friends. We are happy to consult all Indiana citizens on any auto-related questions. And if our visitors are outside Indianapolis, we can organize a pickup, as well as delivery, for them. Competent staff, proficiency, and friendliness, plus care for people, help our team gain a good reputation.”

At the beginning of 2022, Indy Auto Man was named among the top 3 best car dealers in Indianapolis by independent researchers from ThreeBestRated.

About Indy Auto Man

The Indy Auto Man used car dealership, established in 2008, gained recognition for excellent customer service and carrying attitude. With 300+ used cars available for sale in Indianapolis even in these hard times, Indy Auto Man is a good place to get behind the wheel. The dealer is an active participant in the Indiana community and an initiator of many charitable and social events. They donate cars to deserving Hoosiers in need in terms of their IAM 4 INDY program, sponsor Indy Arts Fest, and boast many mutually beneficial connections with local businesses. Part of the money from each sale goes to charity.