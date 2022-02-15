Global Disposable Protective Clothing Market Analysis By End User (Mining, Oil & Gas, Energy & Power)
EINPresswire.com/ -- Disposable Protective Clothing Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis By Material Type (Polyethylene, Polyester), Application (Visibility, Thermal, Mechanical), End User (Oil & Gas, Energy & Power) and By Geography
The Global Disposable Protective Clothing Market is accounted for $3,772.94 million in 2021 and is expected to reach $6,635.68 million by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. Disposable protective clothing is personal protective equipment designed to protect the body from dirt and other contaminants or hazardous chemicals. The purpose of using disposable materials to make protective clothing is cost saving. Common materials used for manufacturing such clothing are polyethylene, polypropylene, polyester, and some other materials which have different safety ratings and properties suitable to the environment they are designed to use in.
The polyethylene segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The utilize of polyethylene in producing disposable protective clothing has increased as it offers a good line of defense for the workers and helps to avoid injuries or accidents at a relatively lower cost. North America is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period, due to rising awareness among medical professionals regarding healthy medical practices and rising demand for non-woven based clothing, offering better protection from contamination. The Asia Pacific is projected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the rapid industrialization along with an increase in investment in end-use industries such as medical, chemicals, and oil & gas industry makes China one of the leading countries worldwide, in terms of demand and commercialization of protective clothing.
Some of the key players profiled in the Disposable Protective Clothing Market include 3M, Ansell Ltd., Asatex AG, Ballyclare Limited, Cetriko S.L., Derekduck Industry Corp., Drägerwerk AG, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Glen Raven Inc., Honeywell International Inc., International Enviroguard, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Lakeland Industries, Inc., Teijin Limited, and Thermofisher Scientific.
