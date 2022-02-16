Technological Advancements Transform The Military Satellites Market

Military Satellites Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Military Satellites Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The advancement in technology is shaping the market. Military satellites market trends include major companies focused on designing advanced technology solutions for military satellites. For instance, in July 2020, SpaceX, an American aerospace manufacturer, and space transportation services company launched South Korea's first military communications satellite, called Anasis-II. Anasis-II will play a vital role in preserving peace on the Korean peninsula, and through this technical advance, the Republic of Korea will be able to improve not only its IT capabilities but also its space research and development operations.

The global military satellites market size is expected to grow from $52.28 billion in 2021 to $54.83 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. Military satellites market overview shows that the growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $63.12 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.6%.

The increasing concern about terrorism is expected to fuel the growth of the military satellites market. The growing concern for terrorism has motivated the need for military forces around the world to deploy better military communication systems. Military satellites are an important part of modern military communication networks. According to the military satellites market analysis, the increasing concern about terrorism drives the growth of the market.

Major players covered in the global military satellites industry are The Boeing Company, Israel Aerospace Industries, Northrop Grumman Corporation, ISS-Reshetnev, SpaceX, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Company, Thales Group, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, GE Aviation, Airbus SE, Indian Space Research Organization, OHB SE, Elbit System Ltd, AeroVironment, and Orbital ATK Inc.

TBRC’s global military satellites market research report is segmented by satellite type into small satellite, medium-to-heavy satellite, by payload type into communication payload, navigation payload, imaging payload, others, by application into intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), communication, navigation.

Military Satellites Global Market Report 2022 – By Satellite Type (Small Satellite, Medium-To-Heavy Satellite), By Payload Type (Communication Payload, Navigation Payload, Imaging Payload), By Application (Intelligence, Surveillance, And Reconnaissance (ISR), Communication, Navigation) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a military satellites market overview, forecast military satellites market size and growth for the whole market, military satellites market segments, geographies, military satellites market trends, military satellites market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

