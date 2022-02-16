Beneunder Celebrates Valentine's Day

Beneunder celebrates Valentine with its up to additional 30% off discount and Exclusive YouTuber giveaway event.

SHENZHEN, CHINA, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beneunder, a new global athleisure brand offering high quality, on-trend clothing is currently offering an extra 30% off Valentine special discount on the official website: Beneunder.com until February 21st, 2022.

Beneunder offers a selection of all-season items while remaining values to the core. The brand is on a mission to show the world that there’s real power in the authenticity and optimism of great products. This time, Beneunder also offers Valentine discount on Best seller items including ‘Foldable’ sunglasses which is both functional and user-friendly, featuring enhanced UV400 scratch-free lenses, completely shield the ultraviolet rays. 180 folding angle makes it easier to toss a pair in the bag and take it anywhere.

Valentine Shoppers are able to save the premium Beneunder products up to additional 30% off, If the order is more than 45 USD is automatically applied on checkout.

Beneunder Giveaway event with YouTubers

Beneunder is also collaborating with global fashion YouTubers -- Maya Prosser and Dream in Reality, to give audiences brilliant ideas for active wear looks and what benefits the shoppers get during this Valentine promotion period. In the video, they will review Beneunder top picks and will randomly select five lucky audiences per each channel to win some products listed on the video. To participate, you can check the link on each YouTube video post description. Dream in Reality video is available now and Maya Prosser will post her video on February 21st, 2022.

About Beneunder

Beneunder is a global and empowering company that celebrates the individuality and charismatics of our customers. Everyone is comfortable in their own clothes. Launching a high-end umbrella product line in 2012, Beneunder showcased its first umbrella product. The product is certificated by the KAKEN, shows the manufacturing process follows strict standards. With its innovative double-layer technology and pocket-size design, Small Black Umbrella has topped the Chinese parasol market for 2 years.