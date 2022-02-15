Governor cheers final legislative passage of priority legislation expanding Buy New Mexico initiative

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Monday issued the following statement after the state House voted unanimously to approve Senate Bill 39, expanding the Buy New Mexico initiative, sending the legislation to the governor’s desk for signature:

“Keeping more state dollars right here in New Mexico supports local businesses and grows our economy. This legislation reaffirms our commitment to lifting up all New Mexico businesses, creating jobs and boosting local economies across the state. I thank the House for their commitment to strengthening local procurement and supporting local businesses.”

Sponsored by Senator Benny Shendo and Representative Harry Garcia, SB 39 reforms the state procurement code by:

Increasing the bidding preference of New Mexico businesses seeking state and local government contracts from 5% to 8%.

Allowing, for the first time, Native American-owned businesses operating on tribal land to qualify as certified New Mexico resident businesses and receive the same bidding preference as other in-state companies.

Renewing the 10% bidding preference for certified New Mexico resident veteran businesses, which is due to expire June 30 without action by the Legislature to extend it.

Doubling the cap on New Mexico veteran-owned businesses receiving the 10% bidding preference from those with annual revenues up to $3 million to those with annual revenues up to $6 million.

“Support of local businesses, including Tribally owned businesses and veteran owned businesses, is just one of the many initiatives Governor Lujan Grisham and the Legislature are implementing to keep New Mexico’s economy growing,” said Santa Clara Pueblo Governor J. Michael Chavarria. “We thank Governor Lujan Grisham, Senator Shendo, and Representative Garcia for supporting legislation that creates equity for Native American-owned businesses in New Mexico.”

“I want to thank Governor Lujan Grisham and the Legislature for their support of the tens of thousands of military veterans in New Mexico,” said Chris Pacheco, owner of Pluma Construction Systems in Albuquerque. “The bidding preference for New Mexico veteran-owned businesses has been essential in my company obtaining state government contracts, allowing Pluma to grow its annual revenues and create jobs for New Mexicans.”

The Buy New Mexico initiative was launched by Gov. Lujan Grisham in 2019, and resulted in a 9% increase in New Mexico businesses registering with the state to become notified of upcoming contract awards.

Each year, the state of New Mexico and local public bodies spend billions of dollars to buy goods and services, including everything from janitorial supplies to computers, landscaping services to legal representation.

The goal of the Buy New Mexico initiative is to drive more of those purchasing dollars to in-state businesses, helping them grow and create more jobs in communities around the state.