NAVFAC EXWC Awards Indian Energy, LLC, with Cooperative Research and Development Agreement

Photo By Sarah MacMillan | Left to Right: Allen G Cadreau, Indian Energy Chief Executive Officer and Henry J Boulley Jr, Indian Energy Chief Operating Officer

Indian Energy, LLC, and NAVFAC EXWC announce its CRADA to develop and demonstrate energy storage technologies.

PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATE, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Collaborative Credits: NAVFAC EXWC and Indian Energy LLC

Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC) announces its Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with Indian Energy, LLC—a 100% Native American Indian owned limited liability company headquartered in Anaheim, California, specializing in microgrid development.

The purpose of the CRADA is to develop and demonstrate a combination of energy storage technologies that are reliable, affordable, and safe for a diverse set of energy storage technologies for the modern age. In the future, these efforts could become scalable microgrids that could collectively behave as a generator, or storage system capable of providing grid reliability services, in addition to their core function of generating and storing electricity.

Systems like these are currently being tested and adopted for operational use by U.S. Marines at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar. There, Indian Energy’s systems will be integrated into Miramar’s multiple award winning microgrid for testing and evaluation by NAVFAC EXWC, the Navy, the Department of Energy, and more.

Large-scale energy storage is a critical player in widespread de-carbonization of the United States’ electric power generation and delivery capabilities. To date, single technology solutions do not offer the required capacity or longevity to support large-scale energy storage. Much of the current technology is also costly, and can be harmful to the environment once decommissioning occurs.

“This CRADA is a critical opportunity for NAVFAC EXWC to work with a local, leading energy security company to rapidly integrate and commercialize technologies that will become breakthrough advancements for innovative energy storage,” said Robert Nordahl, NAVFAC EXWC Microgrid Team Lead. “The capability to coordinate and optimize a diverse portfolio of energy storage solutions is essential to the dexterity of the Navy.”

“This effort is another recent example of a growing history of successful partnerships between the Navy and Native American-owned businesses. In addition, this brings together the long standing relationship between NAVFAC and the California Energy Commission and provides a clear path toward the success of all parties on their climate and resiliency goals. We could not be more honored to be able to support our state and federal partners in this way,” said Allen G. Cadreau, Indian Energy Chief Executive Officer.

For more information about NAVFAC EXWC’s microgrid technologies, contact Robert Nordahl, NAVFAC EXWC Microgrid Team Lead at robert.l.nordahl.civ@us.navy.mil.

About Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC):

NAVFAC EXWC is a command of more than 1,300 dedicated federal employees, contractors, and military personnel who provide science, research, development, testing, evaluation, specialized engineering, and mobile logistics capabilities to deliver sustainable facility and pragmatic expeditionary solutions to the warfighter. For more news from NAVFAC EXWC, please visit https://www.navfac.navy.mil/ or visit us on Facebook @NAVFACEXWC

About Indian Energy, LLC:

Indian Energy, LLC, is a privately held microgrid developer and systems integrator, specializing in developing and integrating large-scale advanced energy resiliency and security solutions for the Department of Defense, Community Choice Aggregators and Tribal Utility Authorities. The company was founded in 2009 and is certified as a Small Business Enterprise and a Minority-owned Business Enterprise. Indian Energy is 100% Native American Indian-owned and operated, with offices in Anaheim Hills and San Diego, California, as well as in Baja Norte California, Mexico. The company has 4 GW of solar photovoltaic and wind and 6 GWh of energy storage under development. More information is available on the Indian Energy website, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Additionally, Indian Energy has partnered with the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians to create Chippewa Sustainable Solutions, Inc (CSS), which has been approved by the U.S. Small Business Administration for participation in the 8(a) Business Development Program. The co-owned company provides energy resiliency and energy security solutions to the United States Government and its Agencies thru the unique and powerful direct award capabilities of the 8(a) Program.