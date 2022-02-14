Gov. Kemp Announces Four Judicial Appointments

GEORGIA, February 14 - Atlanta, GA - Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced he will appoint The Honorable Andrew Pinson to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court of Georgia created by the retirement of The Honorable David E. Nahmias. Judge Pinson and his successor to the Georgia Court of Appeals, The Honorable Ben Land, have both previously undergone the application and review process with the Judicial Nominating Commission. "I am proud to announce The Honorable Andrew Pinson as my appointment to serve on the Georgia Supreme Court," said Governor Brian Kemp. "Judge Pinson will bring with him to the highest court a deep understanding of how the application of the law affects the everyday lives of hardworking Georgians. He is a brilliant jurist having learned from some of our nation's top legal minds - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and Judge David Sentelle on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia - and his career thus far demonstrates to me that he will fairly apply the rule of law as written and do right by our citizens." Andrew Pinson was appointed by Governor Brian P. Kemp to the Court of Appeals of Georgia and sworn in on August 30, 2021. Before that, Judge Pinson served as Solicitor General in the Office of the Attorney General. In this role he oversaw the office’s appellate and multi-state litigation in state and federal courts. He also collaborated on all phases of significant litigation with other attorneys at the Department of Law and advised the Attorney General concerning matters of national interest that may have implications for the State of Georgia. He previously served as Deputy Solicitor General, where he was the Solicitor General's primary advisor for multi-state litigation and federal appellate matters, including in cases before the United States Supreme Court. Before joining the Department of Law, Judge Pinson was a part of the Issues and Appeals practice at Jones Day in Atlanta, where he focused on appellate litigation and complex trial litigation. He represented clients in state and federal courts in matters involving constitutional law, statutory interpretation, federal preemption, open records, family law, products liability, criminal law, patent law, jury issues, civil procedure, and class actions. Judge Pinson served as a law clerk to Justice Clarence Thomas on the United States Supreme Court, and before that, to then-Chief Judge David Sentelle on the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia. A Georgia native, he received a B.B.A. in Finance summa cum laude from the University of Georgia and his J.D. summa cum laude from the University of Georgia School of Law. While at Georgia Law, he served as Executive Articles Editor for the Georgia Law Review. He is currently a member of the Law School’s Young Alumni/Alumnae Council.