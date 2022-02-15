The Infinity School Ranks Amongst Top 50 Schools In India Based On Students’ Academic Performance in Ei ASSET

The Infinity School ranks amongst the top 50 schools in India based on students' performance in Ei Asset skill-based assessment 2021.

“The Infinity School, one of the top schools in Greater Noida West, ranked amongst the top 50 Indian schools, based on students’ Ei ASSET results in 2021."

GREATER NOIDA, GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR, INDIA, February 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- “ The Infinity School in Greater Noida West recently ranked amongst the top 50 schools in India, based on students’ Ei ASSET results in 2021. Ei ASSET is a skill-based assessment test that benchmarks students’ academic performances at regional, national, and international levels. A total of 3.8 lac students from 924 schools across India took the Ei ASSET test this year.”February 2022, The Infinity School, Greater Noida West.The Infinity School in Greater Noida West recently ranked amongst the top 50 schools in India, based on students’ Ei ASSET results in 2021.5 factors that have played a major role in this success are as follows:1) The Infinity School's unmatched student-teacher ratio in online as well as offline classes. It has ensured that students learned well even during the pandemic years.2) The student-centric approach of their skilled and hard-working teachers.3) An exceptional teacher training program and round-the-year teacher support help teachers develop the right skills in students.4) A holistic, skill-building-focused curriculum combined with regular competency-based 'Detailed Assessments'.5) Support from the school’s parents through their trust in the school and all their decisions.A Look At The Infinity School's Initiatives:The Infinity School’s achievement is an outcome of the effort of all the staff members, students, and their parents, and experienced and hard-working leadership team comprising of the Founder Principal Ms. Sangeeta Kapoor, Head of Academics & Teacher Training Ms. Upasana Bhattacharya, and Head of Early Years Ms. Punita R Josan.Skill development is an important part of The Infinity School’s thinking-led curriculum. The Infinity School, being one of the top schools in Greater Noida West , firmly believes that merely teaching theoretical concepts in school subjects is not enough. Children need to develop critical life skills at various stages in their life, as they progress from cradle to career in a digitally interconnected world. Developing 21st-century skills in students not only prepares them for academic and professional success but also aids them in facing unimaginable challenges in day-to-day life.The Infinity School’s well-rounded, thinking-led curriculum focuses on skill development and keeping the flame of curiosity burning in young minds. It is one of the top schools in India to use the Ei ASSET tool to benchmark students’ skill development in classroom learning.About EducationalInitiatives & Ei ASSET Assessment:Founded by three IIM Ahmedabad Alumni in 2001, Educational Initiatives (Ei) works with thousands of schools in India and the Middle East on assessing understanding-based learning in students and providing adaptive learning solutions like Mindspark. Currently, they are helping the CBSE board reform X & XII grade board examinations in India.Ei ASSET is a skill-based assessment tool by EducationalInitiatives that helps evaluate students' understanding of theoretical concepts and their applications in subjects like math, science, social studies, and languages (Hindi & English), grade III onwards. The diagnostic tool benchmarks a school's overall ranking at regional, national & international levels, based on student performances in an OMR or computer-based skill-assessment test covering the subject curricula taught in Africa, Gulf, India, Singapore, and UAE.Besides ASSET, The Infinity School also uses the 'DETAILED ASSESSMENT'- another skill-based assessment program that helps students improve their academic performance in science, math & English. Both the aforementioned tools expose students to a variety of application-based questions that require them to exercise their higher-order thinking skills, thus, improving their overall understanding of complex concepts.A thinking-led curriculum, coupled with skill-based assessments & personalised classroom interventions, make The Infinity School, one of the top schools in Greater Noida West for students.School Profile:The Infinity School is the best co-ed school in Greater Noida West with a strong belief to raise fundamental capabilities like purpose, belief, and mindset in every child. The best of infrastructure, facilities, well-stocked library, expansive playgrounds, a robotics lab, language labs, curriculum, and faculty are all thoughtfully integrated to work towards our mission. The school is the recipient of several prestigious awards, such as the 'Learning Organisation of the year' award at the GILF 2021 by ScooNews, 'Best Co-curricular Education' award by EducationToday, 'Top Co-Ed Day Schools in Greater Noida' by EducationWorld, and 'Innovative Practices For Academic Excellence' award at the World Education Summit 2021.

A Look at The Infinity School's philosophy and the meaning behind the school logo.