Confer Inc. predicts turbulence in the mortgage industry

(Screens from left to right) Mortgage comparison, Detailed mortgage comparison, Dashboard, Find other lenders, Reduce fees with lender of choice. MetaMortgage - A custom mortgage custom-tailored to meet every borrower’s unique financial and home-buying needs that is financially superior. ​ A mortgage loan customizer for Web 3.0 Real-time Alerts to keep you up-to-date on mortgage rate changes.

The official launch date of the Confer app that introduces MetaMortgage, will be available to download on iOS and Android on April 1st, 2022.

The goal of the app is to educate as well as guide borrowers in making a conscious and intelligent decision that will potentially save thousands on their mortgage, may it be Purchase or Refinance.” — Yatin Karnik