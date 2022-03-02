Submit Release
Veyond Metaverse Appoints Founder of SD Biosensor Dr. Young-Shik Cho as Chairman of The Board

Dr. Young-Shik Cho

Dr. Cho brings decades of experience in corporate leadership with a demonstrated track record of founding and building globally successful companies.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veyond Metaverse today announced the appointment of Dr. Young-Shik Cho as Chairman of the Board. Following the appointment of Dr. Cho, the Board will comprise three directors. Dr. Cho brings decades of experience in corporate leadership in health technology with a demonstrated track record of founding and building globally successful companies.

"We are pleased to welcome Dr. Cho to the Veyond Metaverse Board. Dr. Cho, one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the global IVD industry has successfully founded two global leaders of diagnostic companies, will bring deep experience in building and scaling a startup into a leading global company. His experience and oversight will be invaluable to Veyond Metaverse as we intend to grow and establish as a leader in the rapidly evolving Metaverse ecosystem." said Adam Choe and Dr. Joon Chung, Co-Founders of Veyond Metaverse.

Dr. Cho is the current Chairman of SD Biosensor and the SDB group. SD Biosensor is one of the largest Point of Care Testing (POCT) specialized diagnostic company globally in terms of market cap. SD Biosensor is a total solution provider, in-vitro diagnostics company, specializing in point-of-care testing. Dr. Cho developed the world’s first rapid tests such as the COVID-19 antigen test, Ebola antigen test, MERS antigen test, H1N1 pandemic flu test, H5N1 Avian influenza test and SARS corona antibody test; as well as the recently launched STANDARD M10, versatile point-of-care MDx platform that enables confirmatory diagnosis of infectious disease, drug resistance, and genetic testing in 30 – 60 minutes. Dr. Cho is an innovative global leader who has successfully founded and positioned SD Biosensor as a major company in the IVD industry.

"Dr. Cho has long been a visionary in healthcare, applying his tremendous insight, experience, and passion for technology to improve lives and build healthier communities," said Adam Choe, Veyond Metaverse's CEO. "We're excited to welcome him to Veyond Metaverse's board of directors, and I know that all of us will benefit from his leadership and expertise."


About Veyond Metaverse

Veyond Metaverse offers a new and disruptive XR technology to medical education, surgical planning, training, augmented assisted surgical operations, pharmaceutical, oncology treatment, and diagnosis verticals. Its proprietary communication platform enables global engagement and seamless collaboration, creating a more accessible, user-friendly ecosystem by leveraging the most technologically-advanced communication capabilities. We seek to improve medical education and surgical training, save patients' lives by enhancing surgery and diagnosis and expand worldwide access through the proprietary cloud platform. Veyond Metaverse is based in Silicon Valley, CA. Please visit www.veyondmetaverse.com.


