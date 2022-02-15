Carla Michelle Coaching & Consulting to be Featured on Close Up Radio

MONROVIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We all reach obstacles. Even the CEOs of the world’s biggest companies reach obstacles they don't quite know how to navigate through.

When our professional world and our personal world are in harmony, we can play a key role in our organization’s growth and impact.

Carla Michelle is an executive life coach dedicated to helping high performing individuals successfully find harmony in their life and business.

“I enjoy helping high performers who have reached roadblocks personally or professionally to draw from their skills and talents and get them to that next level,” says Carla. “We need to strengthen their grasp on themselves, their business and their life, so it’s about finding harmony between our career, finances, personal relationships without compromising our authenticity.”

Carla and her clients work together to bring about a harmonious state of mind. Her coaching style combines her passion to see individuals excel with the tools of marriage and family therapy and a PhD in Business Psychology.

“Helping people has always been something I've done,” says Carla. “I see the best in people, and I encourage my clients to bring out the best in themselves.”

Carla helps her clients navigate everything from imposter syndrome and stress to coping with being overlooked for promotions. If clients are ready for a change, ready to do something different, Carla can help them move through the roadblocks they are experiencing.

“The commitment when I work with a client is to themselves,” says Carla. “The goals that they've made are the decisions that they want for their life. The knowledge and the experience they’ve accumulated can be the foundation for the future.”

When you're ready to get uncomfortable and take the next steps in your life, Carla is here to help.

“I am most proud of my clients who really put themselves out there,” says Carla. “They're vulnerable. They're authentic. They're honest with themselves. They’re invested in the work that it takes to be where they see themselves and achieve it.”

Close Up Radio will feature Carla Michelle in an interview with Jim Masters on February 17th at 12pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.drcarlainc.com