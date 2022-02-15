The Perfect Guide to Writing Academic-Style Essays

Vibrant Publisher’s Winning Strategies for the ACT Essay Writing: With 15 Sample Prompts Outline of an ACT Essay for “Advertising in Schools” from Vibrant Publisher’s Winning Strategies for the ACT Essay Writing: With 15 Sample Prompts Vibrant Publishers is focused on presenting the best texts about technology and business and books for standardized test preparation.

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Winning Strategies for the ACT Essay Writing: With 15 Sample Prompts (Winning Strategies for the ACT Essay) is the perfect guidebook for penning high-scoring essays that will enhance students’ college applications. This book is written by Dr. Aimee Weinstein, an essay specialist who coaches students for college applications as well as the ACT exam.

Students preparing for the ACT have to decide whether or not to opt for the essay section of the test. For those who do decide to go for it, another important question arises: How does one go about writing a persuasive essay? There are formulas for solving equations, but when it comes to essays, there are no guidelines. Or are there?

“Essay-writing is both an art and a science. It’s one thing to have sample essays thrown at you, but when you have guidelines that teach you how to craft your own essay, that is an entirely different matter altogether”, says Deep Udeshi, Director, Vibrant Publishers.

“Winning Strategies for the ACT Essay was designed keeping this aspect in mind. Aimee brings her passion to coach and her experience as Graduate Pathway Advisor (George Mason University, Virginia) into this book. She acquaints the learner with her thought process and approach in creating an essay for the initial prompts, gradually giving them the space to develop their own ideas and ultimately, their own essay.”

Beth Cato, mother of an autistic child aptly expresses it: “This is a book that inspires a person to think in a clear, coherent manner. That is not an easy thing, especially when a person is expected to expound on a controversial topic in a mere 40 minutes. I read this book with my autistic son in mind: is this a book that I would buy him, to help him prepare? My whole-hearted answer is YES. I appreciate that this book is about more than developing skills that will help with ACT; the step-by-step advice on organizing thoughts to present an argument is a great life skill, period, to be used when writing or speaking.”

The book initially starts off by describing how the argument can be deconstructed and different perspectives to approach the prompt. The outline of the first few essays are laid out in detail, along with a sample essay that elaborates on the prompt. After that, students have the opportunity to come up with their own ideas for the rest of the essay topics. This style of presenting an essay has been liked by students and professors who’ve used the book. Cathy Colglazier, English Chair at McLean and TJHSST says: “Reading Aimee Weinstein’s Winning Strategies for ACT Essay Writing is like having a friendly and knowledgeable teacher sitting across the table talking just to you. Her explanations are clear, well-organized, and phrased in a lively manner that teens will appreciate. Particularly helpful are the 15 example essays with Aimee’s markings and comments.”

MidWest Book Review quotes, "Winning Strategies For ACT Essay Writing: With 15 Sample Prompts" is suitable for use with or without a tutor. By reading and practicing with this text, students will gain the tools and confidence to write a high scoring essay.”

Dr. Weinstein’s book assists all types of learners with the effective presentation of graphic charts and marked essays. Winning Strategies for the ACT Essay has won the hearts of students, tutors and worried parents not knowing how to help their children with the ACT.

